Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Activists Trash Tungwarara Donations - Accuse Him of Grand Standing

Some of the Zanu PF activists who were each rewarded with US$10,000 by controversial businessman Paul Tungwarara for defending President Emmerson Mnangagwa have refused to accept the awards.

Tungwarara gifted a total of US$170,000 to 17 activists.

This followed his US$200,000 cash donation to rogue activist Rutendo Matinyarare and a top-of-the-range vehicle in a bid to silence him.

Matinyarare has been on a rampage, criticising Mnangagwa, businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and other senior members in Zanu PF.

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"I wish to reward these comrades who fought by all means to protect the President, by providing them with a token of appreciation of USD$10,000 per person," said Tungwarara.

"During the period when Matinyarare was attacking the President, these individuals did everything within their power to defend him and the First Family."

Kudzai Mutisi, Padare Enkundleni and BaShonaBaShona are some of those who, however, questioned the Presidential Advisor's sincerity and declined his offer.

They have accused Tungwarara of grandstanding. They queried his motive behind 'rewarding' Matinyarare.

"I must decline this acknowledgment, as accepting it would compromise my integrity and honour," posted Padare Enkundleni.

Mutisi asked how Tungwarara made sense of rewarding the aggressor more than them, congratulated those who will accept the present and then declined the offer

"I am very happy that some of my good comrades will get this money, it will make a difference. For me, it's more about recognising that they played a positive role," said Kudzai Mutisi.

"Of course you are free to do whatever you want with your money, but rewarding the attacker more than the defenders surely doesn't look good.

"In fact, there is no rationale for rewarding someone for leaking private conversations & spreading falsehoods.

"I respectfully decline this offer."

After defending Mnangagwa and eating from the same feeding trough for ages, Matinyarare went off script earlier this year and dismantled his Second Republic rhetoric, accusing him of being a total failure.

His beef emanated from an unpaid "job" he did for Tagwirei.

"Cde Advisor, I will respectfully decline the money, as I consider it an insult to the sacrifices and efforts I have personally made in defending our leadership against individuals such as Matinyarare," posted BaShonaBaShona

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"Rewarding someone with US$200,000 and a Toyota Land Cruiser after they publicly humiliated my dear President, Amai, and the First Family on the international stage raises serious concerns."

The US$10,000 gifts were for Snowball, Mukungunugwa, Kudzai Mutisi, Jones Musara, BaShonaBaShona, Padare-Enkundleni, Alligator, Pardon, Muchinamuhombe, Dr Ruru, Cindy Soko, Shumbakadzi and ZimFit.

Tino Chibage, Musikavanhu, Garson and Shangrila were also part of the list.