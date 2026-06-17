Southern Africa: Zimbabwe Sets Domestic Workers Minimum Wage At U.S.$90

Discover moreFashion News ArticlesZimbabwe News SubscriptionHealth News AlertsTHE minimum wage for domestic workers has been set at US$90 per month while that of workers in unclassified operations has been pegged at US$270, cabinet has announced.

The new wage structure is with immediate effect.

The wage review targets workers who fall outside the scope of National Employment Councils, which negotiate wages and conditions of service for employees in organised sectors of the economy.

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Speaking during a post cabinet media briefing, Information Minister Soda Zhemu said the review was undertaken in terms of Section 19 of the Labour Act and was informed by recommendations from the Tripartite Wages and Salaries Advisory Council (WASC).

Under the new wage schedule, yard workers and gardeners will earn a minimum of US$90 per month, while cooks and housekeepers will receive US$99.

"Accordingly, the minimum wage for workers in unclassified operations is henceforth pegged at US$270 payable in local currency.

"The minimum wage for domestic workers will be US$90.

The minimum wage has been increased from US$85.

Yard workers and gardeners will earn a minimum of US$90, while cooks and housekeepers will receive US$99.

Child minders as well as carers for the elderly and persons with disabilities will be entitled to a minimum wage of US$108.

Those caring for the elderly or persons with disabilities and holding a Red Cross certificate will earn a minimum of US$117.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the rising cost of living and calls by labour unions for wage adjustments to cushion workers against economic pressures.

For years, domestic workers in Zimbabwe have been among the least remunerated workers with many getting as little as US$50 per month.