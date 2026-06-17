Uganda: Health Ministry Warns Against Fake Ebola Certificates for Travellers

Kampala, Uganda — The Ministry of Health has clarified that Ugandans travelling abroad are not required to present Ebola-free certificates as a condition for departure, despite the country's ongoing response to an outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola Virus Disease.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, the Director General of Health Services, Dr Charles Olaro, said the Ministry had received reports of fraudsters claiming to offer Ebola testing services and certificates to facilitate travel, employment, or visa processing. He emphasised that Ebola testing is conducted strictly in accordance with national public health guidelines and response protocols.

"Testing is only recommended for individuals who develop symptoms consistent with Ebola Virus Disease or those who are identified as contacts of confirmed Ebola cases based on clinical and epidemiological assessment by health authorities," Dr Olaro said.

Uganda confirmed its first case of Ebola Bundibugyo Virus Disease on May 15, 2026. As of Monday, the country had gone ten consecutive days without registering a new case.

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According to the Ministry of Health statistics, 19 cases have so far been confirmed. Of these, ten patients are currently undergoing treatment, seven have recovered and been discharged, while two Congolese nationals who sought treatment in Uganda succumbed to complications related to the disease. Only five are Ugandan nationals.

Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the Director of Public Health, said there is currently no evidence of community transmission within Uganda.

Despite assurances from Ugandan health authorities that the outbreak is under control, concerns remain among travellers following travel advisories and restrictions imposed by some countries. Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) reiterated that travel restrictions against Uganda were unnecessary, noting that the country has been transparent in reporting and managing the outbreak.

Countries including Taiwan, the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, and the Bahamas have imposed varying restrictions on travellers from Uganda.

During his visit to Uganda last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned against travel restrictions, arguing that they can have severe economic consequences while offering little benefit in preventing the international spread of Ebola. He said studies conducted by the WHO have consistently shown that such measures are ineffective in controlling outbreaks.

Last Friday, Ugandan health authorities met with representatives from the Civil Aviation Authority, ambassadors, and airline operators serving Uganda to discuss what they described as unfair travel restrictions imposed on the country because of the Ebola outbreak.

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During the meeting, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Diana Atwine, warned that blanket travel restrictions undermine confidence in countries that report disease outbreaks openly and transparently. She argued that such measures are disproportionate to the actual public health risk posed by the current Ebola situation in Uganda.