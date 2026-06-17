Southern Africa: Angola and China to Set a New Stage of Cooperation

Luanda — The ambassador of China to Angola, Zhang Bin, revealed on Monday (15), in Luanda, that the two countries intend to continue deepening economic cooperation and explore new areas of partnership, including AI, the digital economy and renewable energies.

In statements to the press, after an audience with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, the diplomat stated that topics of common interest were discussed, as well as an evaluation of the results achieved within the framework of bilateral cooperation.

According to Zhang Bin, the progress made in recent years was reviewed, especially in the economic and commercial fields, in addition to the prospects for strengthening relations between Luanda and Beijing.

He explained that he also analyzed, with the Angolan Head of State, issues linked to future areas of cooperation, assuring that the Chinese side is willing to work closely with Angola to achieve the goals.

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Zhang Bin referred to investment in various sectors of the national economy, highlighting the production of construction materials, the real estate sector, the food and textile industry, the construction of industrial parks, mineral processing, and the manufacture of components for vehicles and electronic equipment.

According to the interlocutor, the two countries share the vision of expanding and diversifying bilateral cooperation, identifying new growth poles associated with technological innovation, with emphasis on AI, the digital economy, and new energy sources.

The official praised the audience granted by President João Lourenço, reiterating his country's commitment to continue strengthening the strategic partnership with Angola.

Cooperation

Cooperation between Angola and China maintains an upward trajectory, with bilateral trade reaching approximately US$20 billion in 2025 and the accumulated stock of Chinese investment in the country exceeding US$27 billion.

Recent data indicates that China continues to be Angola's main trading partner and the largest destination for Angolan exports, absorbing about 47% of external sales, mostly consisting of crude oil.

Chinese investment is distributed across various sectors of the national economy, notably construction, energy, manufacturing, mining, agriculture, and real estate.

Angola is also identified as China's 2nd-largest trading partner in Africa, reinforcing the strategic importance of bilateral cooperation.

On the political front, relations gained a new chapter in March 2024, when Presidents João Lourenço and Xi Jinping elevated bilateral ties to the status of a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Partnership, one of the highest levels of diplomatic relations adopted by Beijing.

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The Chinese presence in Angola is particularly visible in the sectors of road and bridge construction, housing and urbanization, electricity, oil and gas, telecoms, agriculture, mining, and the development of industrial parks.

In the financial domain, China remains among Angola's main creditors. In recent years, the two countries have renegotiated debt repayment terms, helping to reduce pressure on Angolan public finances.

The diversification of economic cooperation and the focus on high-tech sectors are cited by both sides as the main drivers of a new phase in the Sino-Angolan strategic partnership.

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