Angola: Vice President Updates Electoral Registration Data

16 June 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, updated her electoral registration data, on Tuesday (16) in Luanda, at the Administration of the municipality of Rangel, as part of the preparatory process for the 2027 General Elections.

To complete the process, Esperança da Costa presented her ID Card to the operators of the Single Public Service Counters (BUAP), structures responsible for updating the electoral register throughout the country.

The national process of updating the electoral register began on Monday (15) and runs until March 31, 2027, with the aim of preparing the Angola general elections.

The first step was taken by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, and the First Lady of the Republic, Ana Dias Lourenço, in an act carried out at the Ingombota Municipal Administration.

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According to official data, the Angolan government plans to include more than 16 million national citizens over the age of 18, residing in the country and abroad, in an estimated universe of approximately 16.7 million voters.

The update is being carried out through the "proof of life" system, a mechanism designed to confirm the physical existence of citizens and update their data in the electoral register.

The process takes place at the BUAP facilities located in municipal and communal administrations, as well as in Angolan diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

In total, 634 service points are planned throughout the national territory, of which 254 have become operational in this first phase.

The authorities clarified that there will be no issuance of new voter cards, only the data of national citizens in the electoral system will be updated.

With this measure, the Angolan Government intends to strengthen the reliability of the electoral database, reduce abstention levels and ensure greater citizen participation in the 2027 General Elections, intended for the election of the President of the Republic and the 220 deputies to the National Assembly.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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