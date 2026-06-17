Angola: Luanda Hosts Portuguese Wine Festival

Luanda — The Angolan capital will host on Thursday (18) another Edition of the Portuguese Wine Festival, which will bring together 47 Portuguese producers, in an initiative aimed at strengthening commercial and cultural ties between Angola and Portugal.

According to a press release from the organizers, sent to ANGOP on Tuesday (16), the event constitutes one of the main platforms for promoting Portuguese wines in the Angolan market, bringing together importers, distributors, industry professionals, specialized press and consumers.

The current Edition will feature representatives from various Portuguese wine regions, who will present a wide variety of the liquid, allowing visitors to get to know different brands and establish direct contact with producers.

The document states that the program includes an exclusive session for industry professionals, aimed at creating business opportunities, exchanging experiences and strengthening contact networks, followed by a period open to the public for tasting and discovering new products.

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The organization highlights that the festival represents an important showcase for promoting the quality and diversity of Portuguese wines, contributing to the strengthening of economic relations between the two countries.

According to the note, Angola continues to position itself among the strategic markets for the internationalization of Portuguese wines, with the event being a privileged opportunity to consolidate the presence of Portuguese brands in the country and identify new opportunities for investment and commercial cooperation.

The holding of the Wines of Portugal Festival is part of the external promotion strategy of the Portuguese wine sector, which seeks to expand the presence of its products in markets considered priorities, especially Angola, one of the main destinations for Portuguese wines in Africa.