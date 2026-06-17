Angola: Police Officers Donate Blood in Namibe Province

Moçâmedes — A total of 41 bags of blood were donated on Monday (15) in Moçâmedes City, to the blood transfusion centers of the Ngola Kimbanda and the local maternity hospital by officers from the Namibe Provincial Command of the National Police.

In this blood donation campaign, 150 officers were mobilized, who, as part of the celebrations of the corporation's 49th anniversary and in a gesture of solidarity, donated this life-saving liquid.

In statements to ANGOP, the director of Health Services of the Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior (Minint) in Namibe, Paulo Ovídio Paulito, highlighted that a series of activities were planned.

Among them, he cited the blood donation campaign for the two units, an action aimed at responding to the cry for help that they have been experiencing with the lack of blood in their blood transfusions.

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"This activity proceeded as expected, with the mobilization of several personnel, thus helping to save lives, especially those of children and pregnant women hospitalized in the aforementioned hospital units," he stated.

Paulo Ovídio Paulito said that the police have been carrying out this gesture annually from each body that makes up the Ministry of the Interior at the provincial level.

The doctor also appealed to civil society to mobilize and participate collectively in the solidarity action, which could greatly help save the life of a brother or sister.

"It is good that blood banks always have blood in stock to save our children and other patients who need it in emergency cases", he argued.