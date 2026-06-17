Angola: Northern Judicial Region Coordinator to Reinforce Illegal Gold Mining Fight

Uíge — The newly appointed coordinator of the Northern Judicial Region, Public Prosecutor Arlindo Júlio Francisco, promised on Monday (15) in the province of Uíge to strengthen the fight against fuel smuggling, illegal gold mining, and other resources in the region.

After being introduced to the Provincial Uíge Government and to the justice, defense, and security institutions, the replacement for Magistrate Astrogildo João Pedro Culolo promises to continue addressing the various general challenges of the region and the specific challenges of each province.

For the province of Uíge, where he is currently working, the prosecutor said that the crimes of fuel smuggling and illegal gold mining are those that require the most attention from the institution he leads.

The coordinator of the northern judicial region will hold a meeting with Justice technicians and employees of the General Regime of the Attorney General's Office in Uíge and with magistrates of the Public Prosecutor's Office of the Common and Military Forum.

The Northern Judicial Region comprises the provinces of Uíge, Zaire, Bengo, Cabinda, Cuanza-Norte and Malanje.