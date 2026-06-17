Angola: ISPTEC Students Win Cmc Scientific Competition's 5th Edition

Ramiros — Students from the Higher Polytechnic Institute of Technology and Sciences (ISPTEC) won, on Monday (15) in Luanda, the 5th Edition of the national scientific competition called "CMC and Universities (CMC &U - 2025)".

The annual competition aims to stimulate research and strengthen financial literacy among young students, an initiative of the Capital Markets Commission (CMC).

In the current Edition, the group formed by three finalist students from ISPTEC won the competition with the scientific work "Balance between the freedom of negotiation and stability of the Angolan market".

The 2nd place was awarded to students from the Higher Catholic Institute of Huambo Province, with the scientific work entitled "The challenges for the implementation of the financial instrument in the capital market", while 3rd place went to the candidates from the Higher Institute of Social Sciences and International Affairs (CIS).

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With the study theme "The impact of financial and accounting development on performance "Scholarship recipient," the competition offers the first-place winner two million kwanzas (USD 1 = 913 Kz), three computers, and a three-month internship at the sponsoring institution.

The 2nd and 3rd-place winners were awarded 1.5 million kwanzas and 1 million kwanzas, respectively.

In statements to ANGOP, José Simão, representing the winning group, thanked the organization for the scientific competition and said that the achievement represents a motivating element for all university students, without exception.