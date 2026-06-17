Namibia: Omatjete Gets N$4.2m Natis Mobile Office

Residents of Omatjete and surrounding communities now have access to a N$4.2 million mobile Namibian Traffic Information System (Natis) office aimed at bringing licensing and vehicle registration services closer to rural areas.

Works and transport minister Veikko Nekundi officially launched the Natis on Wheels Truck in the Erongo region on Monday.

The truck is equipped to provide vision testing, biometric capturing, computerised learner's licence testing as well as to issue vehicle licences.

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Nekundi said the mobile office forms part of efforts to improve access to Natis services for communities that have historically been underserved.

"The government of Namibia is committed to bringing essential services closer to its people, rather than expecting citizens to travel long distances to access these services," he said.

According to Nekundi, the truck, including modifications and all installed equipment, cost N$4.2 million and was fully funded by the state.

He said the amount is significantly lower than the cost of constructing and equipping a conventional registering authority.

"This is exactly the kind of innovative, cost-effective thinking we need. We are delivering a full-service facility at a fraction of the cost to communities that would otherwise wait years, or perhaps indefinitely, for a permanent Natis centre," he said.

Nekundi said the mobile office would operate alongside the mobile vehicle testing station launched in 2024, allowing the two units to function as a complete registering authority.

He also announced plans to acquire additional mobile trucks to extend services to more communities and help ease congestion at busy Natis centres.

Service delivery at Omatjete and nearby areas is expected to commence immediately after the launch.

The truck is scheduled to continue its tour to Okombahe, Fransfontein, Kamanjab and other settlements.

Dâures constituency councillor Inecia Brandt welcomes the initiative, saying residents have for years faced difficulties accessing Natis services.

"For many years, residents of this constituency have had to travel long distances to access Natis services," she says.

Brandt says the mobile office will reduce transport costs and save residents valuable time.

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"It confirms the principle that every citizen deserves equal access to government services," she says.