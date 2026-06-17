Namibia: The Unbreakable Contract Between the State and Its People

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There is an invisible thread that binds every nation together - a subtle, yet powerful echo that defines the very essence of governance, responsibility and trust.

This thread, though inked on paper, signifies the priorities of a nation and its commitments to its people. It is, as defined by minister Erica Shafudah, the 'unbreakable contract between the state and its people' - the national budget of 2026/2027.

A national budget is often seen as a mere spreadsheet of numbers, figures that are often glossed or glanced over. However, I would like to challenge us to look beyond the numbers and view the budget as a living document, one that has the power to write and rewrite the story of a Namibian child.

It is no secret that one of the many issues plaguing the Namibian society is the high youth employment rate that stands at a staggering 44.4%. This statistic highlights the very nature of the 'unbreakable contract'. It is not one-sided. It underlines the role of the youth within this agreement and calls for active civic engagement in understanding the various budget allocations, scrutinising national priorities and respectfully demanding accountability and transparency.

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A contemporary reflection of this transition is the dual capacity-building programme recently launched by the Namibia Youth Peace and Security Network in collaboration with the National Youth Council and the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture. It underpins the development of the nation's inaugural National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security.

This initiative, among many, is a reminder that youth inclusivity has become a national priority.

The onus is now on the youth to fulfil their portion of the contract - to step into these spaces, to participate meaningfully and to utilise opportunities presented.

Active involvement, as daunting as it may seem, starts small: with awareness, curiosity and a willingness to engage.

Understanding the budget, therefore, becomes an act of empowerment. It allows the youth to question, shape and ensure the continuity of programmes, platforms and policy frameworks that are funded, prioritised and sustained through budgetary decisions.

In turn, the invisible thread, although subtle, begins to shape a better tomorrow for the Namibian youth and the nation at large. One in which the youth begin to view themselves as more than bystanders in the 'unbreakable contract', but as changemakers.

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- Maxma Haikera is a youth leader, writer and poet with a background in statistics.