Africa Takes the Helm in Global Ocean Negotiations

Mombasa — The world's oceans absorb a third of its carbon, feed billions, and are dying faster than most governments are moving to save them. Now, the ocean it depends on is the subject of urgent global negotiation, and for the first time, that conversation is happening in Africa.

The 11th Our Ocean Conference (OOC11) opened in Mombasa, Kenya, bringing together world leaders, policymakers, scientists and private-sector actors to accelerate commitments on ocean conservation, climate resilience and sustainable blue economy development. Held under the theme "Our Ocean, Our Heritage, Our Future," the conference aims to drive action toward healthier, more resilient and productive oceans.

Since its launch in 2014, the Our Ocean Conference has generated more than 2,900 commitments valued at over U.S.$169 billion, supporting marine conservation, sustainable fisheries, climate adaptation, maritime security and pollution reduction.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Betsy Njagi, Principal Secretary in Kenya's State Department for Blue Economy and Fisheries, welcomed delegates to Mombasa and said the conference offered an opportunity to advance ocean conservation, sustainable development and collective action for a shared future. Cynthia Barzuna, Global Deputy Director of the Ocean Program at the World Resources Institute (WRI), said that the focus now is on ensuring those commitments are translated into actions that benefit marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

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"This is no small number. This is no small commitment from anyone here in this room," she said. "But more importantly, the new places are actually the delivery of the commitments." She added that a newly released assessment found that almost 80% of commitments made through the conference are either completed or currently being implemented.

The conference is set to focus on marine protected areas, sustainable blue economy initiatives, climate change, maritime security, sustainable fisheries, and marine pollution.

"We can't have a healthy planet unless you have a healthy ocean,"

Former U.S. Secretary of State and founder of the Our Ocean Conference, John Kerry, praised Kenya for hosting the conference and highlighted Africa's growing leadership in ocean conservation.

Kerry said the conference's first appearance on African soil reflected the continent's important role in advancing solutions to global ocean challenges.

He said that the health of the planet is inseparable from the health of the ocean.

"The ocean produces roughly half the oxygen that we breathe. It feeds more than three billion people, supports the livelihoods of hundreds of millions more, and carries approximately 80% of global trade. Perhaps most remarkably, the ocean absorbs roughly 90% of the excess heat trapped on the planet because of greenhouse gas emissions," Kerry said.

The former U.S. climate envoy said that the ocean produces roughly half of the oxygen people breathe, supports the livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people and absorbs much of the excess heat and carbon pollution generated by human activities.

"In other words, the ocean has actually been acting as Earth's life support system," Kerry said. "It's been protecting us." "The question before us ... is whether we are willing to protect the ocean."

Kerry urged governments, businesses, and civil society to strengthen efforts to protect marine ecosystems, saying the key question facing delegates was whether the world was prepared to safeguard the ocean that has long protected humanity.

The question before us ... is whether we are willing to protect the ocean," he said.

Kerry warned that the world could no longer treat ocean degradation and climate change as future threats, saying the impacts were already being felt across the globe.

"The science is no longer warning us about a future problem. The science is describing a present reality," he said.

He pointed to record-breaking ocean temperatures, declining fish stocks, widespread plastic pollution, and the loss of coral reefs as evidence of a growing crisis. Scientists estimate that roughly half of the world's coral reefs have already been lost or severely degraded. The vast majority of the remaining reefs could be at risk within the lifespan of today's young people, he said.

Kerry said that protecting the ocean was essential not only for environmental reasons but also for food security, economic growth, trade and climate stability. "The challenge before us is not a lack of knowledge. We know exactly what is happening. The challenge is whether political will can finally catch up with science," he said.

The former U.S. climate envoy praised Africa's growing role in driving ocean solutions. He said that although the continent has contributed the least to climate change, it is increasingly helping to lead the global response.

"While Africa has contributed the least of any part of the world to this crisis, it is increasingly now helping to lead the world's response," Kerry said. "And that leadership is on display here today, tomorrow, yesterday... That's why bringing our ocean to Mombasa is so important. Not simply because of geography, but because this coastline actually reminds us of something very fundamental. For centuries, long before climate summits and international conferences, the waters of the Indian Ocean connected Africa to the wider world through trade, culture, and exchange.

He called on governments to accelerate action by expanding marine protected areas, implementing the High Seas Treaty, tackling illegal fishing and investing in coastal ecosystems such as mangroves and seagrasses.

"The ocean can no longer be an afterthought. Now it must become central to our climate solutions," he said.

"We must transition away from fossil fuel to achieve the other things we need to achieve," said Kerry. "That choice, my friends, must be reflected in the choices we offer our people, no matter what country you come from. The ocean can no longer be an afterthought. Now it must become central to our climate solutions. And that includes protecting and restoring blue carbon ecosystems, such as mangroves, seagrasses, and coastal wetlands. These ecosystems can store several times more carbon per hectare than many terrestrial forests, while also protecting coastlines, sustaining fisheries, and strengthening local economies."

Kerry urged delegates to ensure the conference would be remembered for delivering results rather than promises.

"Let this conference be remembered not simply as the first Our Ocean conference held in Africa," he said. "Let it be remembered as the conference that moved the world from commitments to implementation. The measure of our success is not going to be in speeches. The ocean has been humanity's silent ally for generations. The time has come for humanity to become the ocean's ally, and, strangely enough, in our own interest. The ocean has given humanity immeasurably more than we ever acknowledged. Now it's our turn to act on the ocean's behalf," said Kerry.

Kenya used the opening of the conference to position the blue economy as a key pillar of economic growth, trade and sustainable development across Africa.

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Ali Hassan Joho said Kenya had made significant progress in consolidating ocean governance by establishing a dedicated ministry and policy framework to unlock the sector's potential.

He said that while coastal regions in many parts of the world are associated with prosperity, African countries have yet to fully harness the economic opportunities offered by their oceans.

"In our continent, being next to the sea or the ocean is not an automatic ticket to wealth extraction," said Joho.

He highlighted challenges facing maritime trade across Africa. He said that it can take between 45 and 60 days to transport a container from Mombasa to Ghana, compared to less than a week to destinations in the Middle East. He called for greater investment in shipping, logistics, and maritime infrastructure to strengthen intra-African trade.

Joho also urged delegates to move beyond dialogue and deliver tangible outcomes.

"The world expects bold leadership, practical solutions and credible commitments that can accelerate ocean action," he said.

Calling for increased investment in marine conservation and sustainable development, he urged countries to accelerate implementation of existing ocean commitments, strengthen action against illegal fishing and increase financing for ocean-based climate adaptation projects.

"History will judge us not by the promises we make today but by the actions we take to secure the future of our oceans," Joho said.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki echoed the need for urgent action, emphasising the critical role oceans play in the survival of both humanity and the planet.

"Science tells us that the survival of our planet and the survival of humanity have a very close and common relationship with the health of our oceans," said Kindiki.

He said that human activity is increasingly undermining the health of the world's oceans, warning that the current situation is unsustainable. He urged a shift from discussion to implementation, stressing the need to move "towards implementation of our sustainability programme", as he noted, "moving to action and impact."

He highlighted Kenya's long history of engagement in global ocean governance. He said that the country has been active in international ocean debates for decades. He referenced Kenya's participation fifty years ago in discussions that contributed to the adoption of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982 in Montego Bay, a framework he said has helped manage "anthropogenic pressures on the ocean" and regulate shared marine spaces.

Kindiki said that Kenya continues to play an active role in global ocean diplomacy, pointing to recent milestones such as co-hosting the Conference on the Sustainable Blue Economy in 2018 and the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon in 2022. He said these engagements reflect Kenya's continued commitment to ocean governance and collaboration.

He also underscored the institutional shift within Kenya. Kindiki said that the creation of a ministry responsible for the blue economy and maritime affairs was deliberate and part of a long national journey toward protecting marine environments.

He praised the initiative led by John Kerry, describing it as a platform aimed at strengthening cooperation and ensuring stronger outcomes. He expressed hope that the conference would "build on the successes of previous conferences" and promote "policy coherence" and "accelerated implementation."

Kindiki said the need to protect marine biodiversity and address climate change, adding that the current generation has a duty to future generations. He invoked the idea that "we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children," adding that the ocean should be handed over "cleaner, richer and more resilient than we found it."

"Let this conference inspire more than dialogue. Let it deliver new partnerships, new investments, stronger protection, and measurable action."

"For Kenya, the ocean is not a distant blue line on a map. It is who we are."

"Kenya's ocean is at the heart of our identity and economy, connecting our coastal and inland communities through trade, livelihoods, and economic opportunities," President William Ruto's message to the Our Ocean Conference.

"The Port of Mombasa is a gateway for countries across Eastern and Central Africa, connecting millions of people to commerce and growth," he said. Ruto warned that the ocean is increasingly under threat from climate change, plastic pollution, illegal fishing and loss of biodiversity, putting a shared global inheritance at risk.

He spoke about Kenya's work to restore mangroves, clean marine ecosystems, reform fisheries, strengthen ocean management, and promote blue finance, science, and innovation. The president asked international partners to support the goal of protecting 30% of the ocean by 2030. He stressed the need for more funding, technology transfer, and better enforcement measures.

He also called for increased investment in sustainable ocean industries and a renewed push to fight illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. He pointed out that this practice harms coastal communities, undermines legitimate businesses, and poses a threat to maritime security.

He also urged greater investment in sustainable ocean industries and renewed efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, which he said harms coastal communities, undermines legitimate businesses, and threatens maritime security.

"We must also be honest about financing," said Ruto. "The ocean cannot be protected on promises alone. Africa cannot be asked to shoulder the greatest burden of protecting what sustains the entire world."

He expressed hope that the conference would move beyond discussions and produce concrete partnerships, investments, and actions that deliver lasting benefits for ocean conservation and sustainable development. "The measure of our success will not be in what we say this week. It will be what we build together after we leave. Let us seize this moment," President Ruto said.

"Africa is no longer a spectator in ocean affairs. We're here to lead, to innovate, and to shape the solutions for a shared, blue future that's sustainable and healthy," said Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister, Salah Ahmed Jama.

Jama said Africa is increasingly taking a leadership role in addressing ocean challenges and developing sustainable solutions for the future of marine ecosystems. He praised Kenya's leadership in hosting major environmental and climate-related gatherings, including the Our Ocean Conference, the Africa Climate Summit, and blue economy initiatives.

Jama said Somalia's future is deeply tied to the ocean. He noted that its more than 3,300-kilometre coastline, the longest in continental Africa, gives it a significant responsibility in protecting marine ecosystems.

"This immense promise remains under threat."

He said that Somalia's large Exclusive Economic Zone and the Somali Current are very important to the region. They support a wide variety of fish, coral reefs, mangroves, and other forms of life. They also provide significant potential for economic growth.

According to Jama, illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, climate change, coral reef degradation, and the loss of mangroves continue to threaten marine ecosystems and coastal livelihoods in the Western Indian Ocean.

The ocean challenges transcend national boundaries and require collective international action, he said. He added that Somalia's marine environment is closely linked to the health of the Indian Ocean ecosystem in general.

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The deputy prime minister criticised what he described as limited international attention to environmental crimes along Africa's coastline, including illegal exploitation of marine resources and the dumping of hazardous materials, stressing the importance of climate justice.

He said Somalia is rebuilding marine institutions, improving fisheries governance, strengthening maritime security, and expanding partnerships with regional and international partners to unlock the potential of its blue economy. Jama said the country aims to strengthen maritime security, reduce illegal fishing, restore 10,000 hectares of mangroves and coastal ecosystems, establish protected marine areas, reduce plastic pollution, and invest in ocean science and research by 2030.

He also revealed plans to invest about $500 million in the sustainable blue economy in the coming years, describing ocean conservation as a key pillar of Somalia's economic development and sustainability agenda.

"A healthy ocean strengthens food security, a secure ocean attracts investment, and investment creates jobs and opportunities for our communities," he said.

"Protecting our ocean requires action… to move from dialogue to delivery."

Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment for the United Arab Emirates, said the ocean remains central to its cultural identity, food security, blue economy, and climate resilience.

"The marine environment remains a cornerstone in the UAE's national development, directly linked to our food security, our blue economy, and our long-term climate resilience. Our waters are a treasure trove of biodiversity, home to coral reefs, seagrass meadows, man-made fisheries, and a wide variety of unique underwater animal species," she said.

UAE is accelerating its ocean and climate agenda through large-scale mangrove restoration, technological innovation and international cooperation, said Dr Al Dahak . She said the country is deploying drone technology to scale up nature-based climate solutions, particularly in coastal ecosystems.

"Autonomous drones are mapping coastal terrain and planting seeds, rapidly expanding our carbon-segregation forests," she said. She said that the technology is central to the UAE's long-term climate strategy.

She said that mangrove restoration is a key pillar of the country's net-zero ambitions, with a national goal of planting 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. "This technology is a key catalyst in our ambitious national ambition to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030," she said.

She also highlighted progress in marine conservation. The UAE now protects more than 12% of its waters through 19 designated marine sanctuaries, which are being expanded in line with global biodiversity targets.

She also cited the UAE's increasing involvement in global ocean governance and partnerships. This includes participating in the Global Ocean Alliance, the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, and the Ocean Panel. The UAE is also investing in international scientific collaboration, including funding a US$10 million mangrove research centre in Indonesia, which will focus on advancing mangrove science and ocean innovation.

D. Al Dahak said that ocean protection must go beyond coastal interventions, calling for action "from source to sea," including stronger waste management and river pollution control systems.

"We reaffirm our commitment to moving from dialogue to delivery... Scaling ocean protection through shared science and diverse perspectives, and proven actions, and making sure that we continue to bring hope to our future generations by preserving our oceans, the one ecosystem that brings the world together," she said.