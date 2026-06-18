Tanzania: Kikwete Orders Civil Servants to Fix Service Delivery Gaps

Dodoma — TANZANIA'S push to improve public service delivery has once again come under scrutiny, with concerns that citizens continue to face delays, confusion, and uneven service across government offices.

Minister of State in the President's Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance Ridhiwani Kikwete has ordered civil servants to improve ethics, accountability and speed, saying the quality of public service remains central to government performance.

He said citizens should not struggle to understand and access basic services, warning that inefficiency continues to undermine trust in public institutions.

"We want public servants who deliver work that is clear and understandable to citizens," he said during the launch of Public Service Week in Dodoma.

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The remarks reflect a long-standing challenge in the public sector, where repeated reform programmes have promised efficiency gains, yet complaints about delays and bureaucracy persist in many government offices.

It is reported that the latest intervention is part of a renewed reform drive aimed at improving transparency and reducing administrative bottlenecks across ministries and agencies.

Permanent Secretary Juma Mkomi said the initiative, introduced in 2001, was designed to strengthen public administration in line with wider Commonwealth governance reforms.

He said this year's theme emphasizes shared responsibility between government, the private sector, and citizens in delivering services.

However, it is said that a gap still exists between policy and practice, with service users frequently citing slow processes, unclear procedures, and fragmented access to information.

A key reform highlight is the planned launch of the Government Service Directory, a digital system intended to list all government services on a single platform and reduce delays in accessing information.

It is said that the system is expected to simplify procedures, although its impact will depend on how effectively institutions adopt and maintain it.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Rosemary Senyamule said she is proud that the region continues to host national events, noting that this reflects Dodoma's role as the administrative centre where government coordination is concentrated.

"This is a recognition of Dodoma's central role in hosting and coordinating key national functions, and we are committed to ensuring successful execution of all government programmes held here," she said.

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Information made available to this journalist shows that the Ministry of Transport showcased participating institutions including Air Tanzania, Tanzania Ports Authority, Tanzania Railways Corporation, Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, Tanzania Meteorological Authority, Land Transport Regulatory Authority, Tanzania Airports Authority and the National Institute of Transport.

The government says Public Service Week reflects its continued commitment to strengthening efficiency, accountability, and service delivery across all institutions, with ongoing reforms expected to further improve access, coordination, and quality of services for citizens.