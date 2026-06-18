South Africa: Supporters of Murdered Imam Demand Answers From Police

Imam Muhsin Hendricks was shot dead in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on 15 February 2025

Members of the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation picketed outside Cape Town central police station on Tuesday to demand answers about the investigation into the murder of Imam Muhsin Hendricks.

Hendricks, who started the Foundation, was shot dead in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on 15 February 2025 while travelling to officiate a wedding.

After his killing, members of the Foundation went into hiding and say they still live in fear.

They believe delays in the investigation are causing distrust of the police in the LGBTQI+ community.

Relatives and members of Imam Muhsin Hendricks' foundation picketed outside the Cape Town Central Police Station to demand answers about the investigation into his murder more than 16 months ago.

Hendricks was shot dead in Bethelsdorp, Gqeberha, on 15 February 2025 while travelling to officiate a wedding.

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Founded in September 2018 by Hendricks, the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation provides spiritual, social and counselling support to queer Muslims across Africa. The organisation created safe spaces, including an inclusive mosque, where queer Muslims can feel accepted. It also offers leadership training for queer Muslims and Imams, and educational services promoting an inclusive interpretation of Islam.

Hendricks was a prominent advocate for LGBTQI+ Muslims internationally.

Since his killing, members of the Foundation have gone into hiding and say they still live in fear.

Ziyaad Follentine, acting director of the Al-Ghurbaah Foundation, said they had spent the past year rebuilding a traumatised community.

"We have been looking for safe spaces where we can meet and gather. We have also held online events," he said.

"We've lost a lot of our members; some have isolated themselves. The saddest part is seeing how the community has now stepped away from this space that Muhsin worked so hard to build."

Follentine said the Foundation's first Jumu'ah prayer gathering, held online six months after the assassination, had been disrupted. "We had some people play gruesome videos of animals being slaughtered. I don't know how they hacked into our Zoom platform. So we have been extra cautious."

Follentine said they had repeatedly sought updates from police about the investigation to no avail.

"We were informed around September 2025 that investigators at Gqeberha police station would provide a report in March 2026. We are still waiting. We then decided to take it up with [Police] Minister Firoz Cachalia's office and still to date, nothing."

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The Foundation delivered a memorandum to SAPS on 15 February 2026, but no response was received.

At Tuesday's gathering, members demanded a response by 22 June 2026.

"Al-Ghurbaah Foundation and all of its allies, nationally and internationally, will not stop until justice for Muhsin is achieved," said Follentine.

In a statement, the Foundation said the prolonged silence from authorities sent a troubling message to LGBTQI+ communities and risked undermining constitutional protections.

Responding to GroundUp, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Majola Nkohli said, "SAPS confirms that the matter is under investigation. There is no arrest at this stage. The docket is now with the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision and further guidance."