Sudan: 'Virtual Wali of Khartoum' Defects From Sudan's RSF Militia

Nyala / Amsterdam — Multiple sources have confirmed the defection of Fares El Nour, a senior figure within the Rapid Support Forces (RSF militia, member of the Presidential Council of the parallel Sudan Founding Alliance (Tasees) government, and 'virtual' Wali of Khartoum state.

The sources indicated that El Nour, who also served as an advisor to the commander of the RSF, Lt Gen Mohammed Hamdan 'Hemedti' Dagalo, a member of the Tasees negotiating committee, and recently appointed a 'virtual governor (Wali) of Khartoum state, has already arrived in Saudi Arabia.

Informed sources reported that the RSF s arrested the Minister of Finance of South Darfur, Ahmed Baraka, more than a week ago, on charges related to corruption and harming the economy.

Sources told Radio Dabanga that the Rapid Support Forces' military intelligence had been monitoring Minister Baraka's movements and actions regarding the management of the ministry's affairs, and on one day they stormed his house and conducted a search, in order to seize large quantities of Sudanese currency notes.

According to sources, initial investigations indicate that the seized funds were collected from financial institutions affiliated with the ministry, including the stock exchange and departments involved in tax collection. The sources added that the minister was transferred to Daqris prison, west of Nyala, where he remains detained.