Sudan: UK Denies Sudan Journalist Visa to Attend Award Ceremony

Amsterdam / London — Widespread condemnation has followed the UK government's refusal to grant Sudanese journalist Mohamed Amin a visa to enter the UK to attend the One World Media Journalist of the Year award ceremony, for which he had been shortlisted, a move that Amin himself calls discriminatory.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Mohamed Amin, a freelance correspondent for Middle East Eye said that his visa application was rejected for discriminatory reasons, in his opinion. He described the rejection as a provocative and shocking procedure, noting that the rejection letter stated that the United Kingdom had no guarantees that he would return to his country of origin after attending the award ceremony. Amin has visited the UK multiple times previously, previously won the Martin Adler Award for Journalism in 2022 and travelled to the UK to receive it, returning home after only ten days.

He added to Radio Dabanga that the summary of the letter indicated suspicions that he would apply for asylum, and based on this suspicion, his application for a visa was rejected.

He indicated that the decision to refuse his visa could be interpreted as a sign of the British government's disregard for freedom of expression, the freedom of journalists, and their freedom of movement, describing it as a major discriminatory violation. He added that it also demonstrates the British government's indifference to the ongoing war in Sudan and the crimes and violations occurring within it, which, in his words, is indicative of a double standard.

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In his remarks on this matter, he pointed to the hosting and allowing entry of journalists and interested parties who support the various warring parties, whether they are civilians or military personnel, and that these individuals were invited by well-known research centres in Britain, which he did not name. He concluded by saying that the incident "reveals and exposes the behaviour of the British government towards the Sudan crisis, the Sudan war, and the violations taking place in Sudan as a whole."

Several European countries have made it a practice to refuse to grant Sudanese people entry visas to receive awards or participate in events.

One World Media Award

The One World Media Award is a prestigious international award that focuses on quality reporting by journalists covering events in the Global South, especially those that do not receive sufficient attention or are suppressed due to restrictions and censorship.

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Founded in 1988 and headquartered in London, the organization works to advance the profession, uphold professionalism and freedom of expression, and connect journalists. Since its inception, it has recognized at least 1,000 journalists and filmmakers from the Global South for their outstanding and courageous work.

The organization also seeks to combat stereotypes about countries of the Global South in the global media, and to enhance the capabilities of journalists by providing fellowships, training, and professional networking, in addition to honouring creative individuals and protecting journalists from violations and job losses.

The British Home Office has been approached for comment.