South Africa: R1-Million Project for Six School Toilets Abandoned Three Years Ago

Children at Nonyameko Primary are left to use unsafe toilets or an open field

A contractor abandoned a R933,000 toilet construction project at Nonyameko Primary School near Stutterheim in 2022, having built only the foundations

124 children continue to use toilets built in 1985 that are unsafe, or use an open field to relieve themselves.

The original contractor says disputes over local business involvement and payment delays from the department disrupted the project.

The Eastern Cape education department says it has budgeted R868,778 to complete the work this financial year.

Learners at Nonyameko Primary School in Ndakana village near Stutterheim, Eastern Cape, have been left to use dilapidated and unsafe toilets three years after a contractor abandoned a sanitation project worth nearly R1-million.

In 2022, the provincial education department appointed Andile Truck Hire and Civils to construct two ablution blocks with three toilets each at a cost of R932,610.

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According to the school governing body (SGB), work only lasted a few months before the site was abandoned, leaving incomplete structures and uncovered excavations.

Teachers and the 124 learners up to Grade 7 continue to use toilets built in 1985. Seats are broken, several structures have no roofs, and recently, one of the walls collapsed. Fortunately, no learners were injured. Grade R learners relieve themselves in an open field.

Nonyameko is the only primary school in Freshwater location. Learners would need to cross a river to access the next nearest school.

SGB member Nosiphiwo Peter said the department has repeatedly promised to appoint a new contractor.

"Officials who visited the school told us ... another contractor would be appointed to finish the work. That was two years ago," said Peter.

Peter said they fear for the safety of children when they use the old toilets.

Parent and school caretaker Zongezile Sonqishe said, "Since I arrived at the school 18 years ago, the department has been promising to build new toilets. When the contractor arrived in 2022, we were happy because we thought the wait was finally over. But that excitement was short-lived. The contractor only built the foundations and then left."

Sonqishe said officials visit the school almost every year to inspect and photograph the facilities.

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"Even the classrooms are in poor condition. Some walls have cracks, some ceilings are leaking, and certain classrooms can no longer be used. We were hoping the department would first address the toilet crisis before tackling the other infrastructure problems," he said.

Andile Truck Hire and Civils director Andile Sqwepu said the company remains willing to return to the site, should the department approach it to complete the project.

He said the project was affected by disputes involving local SMMEs that demanded to be included in the project despite not being part of the tender requirements.

Sqwepu said the company sought intervention from both the department and the community, but the matter was not resolved. He claimed that delays in payments by the department had also impacted the project.

Eastern Cape education department Malibongwe Mtima said the department has made provision to complete the project within the current financial year. He said an amount of R868,778 had been allocated for the work. He did not confirm how much had already been spent to date or whether nearly R1-million for six toilets was a fair value.

"Processes are currently underway to finalise the cancellation of the existing contract and to procure a contractor to complete the outstanding works," said Mtima.

He said "every effort is being made to expedite" the process.