Ethiopia Among Beneficiaries of USD 1 Billion in Us Global Humanitarian Assistance

18 June 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
By Abraham Tekle

The United States has announced more than USD one billion in humanitarian and disaster-response assistance through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP), with Ethiopia among the over 40 countries expected to benefit from the funding.

The assistance will support food security, nutrition, health, water, sanitation, and other humanitarian programs targeting vulnerable populations affected by conflict, displacement, natural disasters, and other emergencies.

According to the US State Department, more than USD 218 million will be provided to UNICEF, while more than USD 800 million will go to WFP through new global humanitarian awards.

The funding forms part of a series of grants directed to organizations the US described as trusted and vetted humanitarian partners. It noted that the assistance is also intended to support life-saving operations across more than 40 countries, including Ethiopia.

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From The Reporter Magazine

The announcement comes as humanitarian agencies continue to report growing needs linked to food insecurity, displacement, and funding shortages.

WFP welcomed the contribution, stating that the funding would strengthen its capacity to respond to hunger crises and emerging emergencies worldwide.

According to the statement, Ethiopia remains one of the countries where UNICEF and WFP support food assistance, nutrition services, water and sanitation programs, and emergency responses for populations affected by conflict, drought, and displacement.

From The Reporter Magazine

The funding announcement follows a period of significant changes in US foreign assistance policy.

Shortly after President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, his administration ordered a 90-day pause on foreign development assistance pending a review of aid programs and later terminated thousands of USAID contracts and grants. .

Since then, Washington has gradually resumed selected humanitarian assistance through international organizations.

The latest allocation to UNICEF and WFP represents one of the largest U.S. humanitarian funding announcements since the aid review process began and is expected to support emergency operations in multiple regions, including Africa.

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