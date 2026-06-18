Ethiopia Among Beneficiaries of USD 1 Billion in Us Global Humanitarian Assistance

The United States has announced more than USD one billion in humanitarian and disaster-response assistance through the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP), with Ethiopia among the over 40 countries expected to benefit from the funding.

The assistance will support food security, nutrition, health, water, sanitation, and other humanitarian programs targeting vulnerable populations affected by conflict, displacement, natural disasters, and other emergencies.

According to the US State Department, more than USD 218 million will be provided to UNICEF, while more than USD 800 million will go to WFP through new global humanitarian awards.

The funding forms part of a series of grants directed to organizations the US described as trusted and vetted humanitarian partners. It noted that the assistance is also intended to support life-saving operations across more than 40 countries, including Ethiopia.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

From The Reporter Magazine

Absentee Ballots, Distant Candidates Published on 2026-05-30 By Bewket Abebe

Lower Inflation Is Not Lower Living Cost Published on 2026-06-04 By Samson Berhane

Humanitarian Data and the Debate Over Who Counts Published on 2026-06-04 By Yared Nigussie

Zero Tariffs, High Hurdles Published on 2026-06-04 By Yared Nigussie

The announcement comes as humanitarian agencies continue to report growing needs linked to food insecurity, displacement, and funding shortages.

WFP welcomed the contribution, stating that the funding would strengthen its capacity to respond to hunger crises and emerging emergencies worldwide.

According to the statement, Ethiopia remains one of the countries where UNICEF and WFP support food assistance, nutrition services, water and sanitation programs, and emergency responses for populations affected by conflict, drought, and displacement.

From The Reporter Magazine

The Hidden Costs of Going Digital: Is it Worth It? Published on 2026-06-04 By Yared Nigussie

Election Funding has Declined Significantly: Head ofCSOs Coalition for Elections Published on 2026-05-30 By Bewket Abebe

Paramount Yet Stagnant: Why Tech-Driven Agro-Insurance Has Stumbled in Ethiopia Published on 2026-06-04 By Yibel Kassa

Regional States, Cities and Woredas as Shareholders in Technology Startups and Private Companies Published on 2026-06-03 By Brook Lakew (PhD)

The funding announcement follows a period of significant changes in US foreign assistance policy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia U.S., Canada and Africa Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Shortly after President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025, his administration ordered a 90-day pause on foreign development assistance pending a review of aid programs and later terminated thousands of USAID contracts and grants. .

Since then, Washington has gradually resumed selected humanitarian assistance through international organizations.

The latest allocation to UNICEF and WFP represents one of the largest U.S. humanitarian funding announcements since the aid review process began and is expected to support emergency operations in multiple regions, including Africa.