Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Declares Chiredzi Train-Bus Crash Which Killed Nine a National Disaster

18 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Discover moreNewspapersCharity & PhilanthropyPRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the fatal Chiredzi train-bus collision that claimed nine lives a national disaster, directing the government to mobilise support for bereaved families and injured victims.

The accident, which occurred Tuesday morning, left nine dead and several others injured after a bus was struck by a train at a railway level crossing near Triangle in Chiredzi.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Mnangagwa said, "To assist the bereaved families and all those receiving medical care, I have since directed government to declare this bloody accident a National Disaster.

"This important step helps government mobilise the necessary support to the affected families."

Preliminary investigations indicate that the bus driver failed to observe level crossing regulations, which require motorists to stop and check for approaching trains before proceeding.

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