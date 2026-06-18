Zimbabwe: Government Approves 10-Day August Holiday Lessons for Exam Classes, Warns Schools Against Overcharging

Discover moreCharity & PhilanthropyNewspapersGOVERNMENT has approved 10-day vacation lessons for examination classes during the August holidays while imposing strict limits on fees to shield parents and guardians from excessive charges.

In a circular issued to schools, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education granted permission for Grade 7, Form Four and Upper Six learners to attend holiday lessons between August 7 and 20, 2026.

The ministry said the lessons are intended to assist examination candidates in completing syllabus coverage and improving performance ahead of their final examinations.

According to the circular, some schools have faced challenges that have affected syllabus completion, making the vacation classes necessary for examination cohorts.

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"Authority is granted for schools to conduct vacation classes during the August holidays for the examination classes of Grade 7, Form Four and Upper Six," the ministry said.

To prevent excessive charges, the ministry set maximum fees of US$2 per learning area for Grade 7 pupils, US$3 per learning area for Form Four learners and US$5 per learning area for Upper Six students.

Schools may alternatively charge the equivalent amount in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) at the prevailing bank exchange rate.

Boarding learners attending the lessons will be required to pay an additional US$5 per day to cover upkeep costs during the vacation school period.

The ministry emphasised that schools are prohibited from charging amounts above the approved rates, saying the measure is aimed at ensuring that learners from disadvantaged backgrounds are not excluded from accessing extra tuition because of financial constraints.

"Schools are not authorised to charge amounts beyond what has been stipulated.

"Parents and guardians should receive receipts at the point of payment, and proper books of accounts must be effectively managed and maintained for an audit trail," reads part of the circular.

Schools have also been directed not to conduct lessons on Heroes Day and Defence Forces Day, which fall on August 11 and 12 respectively.

The ministry said compliance with the directive is mandatory and warned schools against imposing unauthorised charges on parents and guardians.