Zimbabwe: Masvingo, Manicaland Provinces Record Highest Human Rights Violations in May - Report

THE Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) recorded 140 human rights violations affecting 5,350 people across the country in May, with Masvingo and Manicaland provinces registering the highest number of cases.

Masvingo province recorded the highest number of violations at 31, followed by Manicaland with 23 and Matabeleland South with 19. Mashonaland West recorded 17 violations, while Harare and Mashonaland East each registered 15.

Bulawayo recorded eight violations, Mashonaland Central six, while Midlands and Matabeleland North reported the lowest figures at three cases each.

The watchdog warned that continued restrictions on fundamental freedoms are contributing to a shrinking civic space ahead of key constitutional and political processes.

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According to the rights advocate's latest monthly monitoring report, 2,729 of the victims were male while 2,621 were female.

The report also noted that 56 of those affected were persons with disabilities.

The violations documented during the month included restrictions on freedoms of expression, assembly and association, threats of violence, violations of the right to personal security, prolonged detention and barriers to accessing essential social services.

"The violations paint a concerning picture of shrinking civic space and the continued vulnerability of citizens seeking to exercise their constitutional rights," ZPP said.

The report identified the ruling party Zanu PF as the main perpetrator of human rights abuses during the month.

"Zanu PF members accounted for 29.42% of all perpetrators recorded during the month.

"Traditional leaders constituted 15.69% of perpetrators, while unaffiliated actors accounted for 14.71%.

"School authorities were responsible for 12.75% of violations, with government actors and local councils each accounting for 6.86%."

Members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) were responsible for 4.90% of the violations, while ordinary citizens accounted for 3.92%.

Suspected state agents were linked to 1.96% of cases, while CCC supporters accounted for 0.98%.