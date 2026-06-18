Nigeria: Kwara Drags Saraki to Court Over Defamation

opinion

Kwara State Government has instituted a criminal defamation suit against former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, over comments allegedly made against Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The case came up on Wednesday before the Kwara State High Court in Ilorin, where the government accused the former Senate President of publishing and circulating statements on social media and in newspapers, alleging that Governor AbdulRazaq did not attain secondary school education.

According to the one-count charge filed by the State Ministry of Justice, the statements were allegedly false, insulting, and capable of provoking public disturbance, contrary to Section 399 of the Kwara State Penal Code.

At Wednesday's proceedings, prosecution counsel, Rafiu Balogun, informed the court that the matter was scheduled for arraignment and urged the judge to issue a bench warrant against the defendant for failing to appear in court despite being served.

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The prosecution also asked the court to dismiss an application for adjournment filed by the defence, insisting that Saraki's presence was necessary for the arraignment to proceed.

However, counsel to the former Senate President, Jimoh Mumini, SAN, challenged the jurisdiction of the state high court, arguing that the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.

He also questioned the service of court processes on his client.

Following arguments from both sides and a two-hour recess, the presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Folorunso, ruled that the defendant was entitled to seek an adjournment.

The court subsequently adjourned the case until July 3, 2026, for hearing of the preliminary objection and possible arraignment of the defendant.