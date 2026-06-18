Namibia Doubles Down On Marine Resource Protection...

Namibia aims to increase the protection of its marine ecosystems from 1.7% to at least 11% by 2030. This is according to fisheries minister Inge Zaamwani.

She was peaking during a Commonwealth countries round table discussions held on Tuesday at the 11th Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, Kenya.

Zaamwani said Namibia has identified seven important marine biodiversity areas and is strengthening ocean management to balance conservation with fishing, shipping, tourism and other ocean-based industries.

International cooperation, funding and technology transfer will be essential for African countries to achieve global ocean conservation targets, the seasoned executive-turned- politician said.

Photo: Eveline de Klerk

*This story was produced as part of the 2026 Our Ocean Conference Fellowship organized by Internews' Earth Journalism Network.