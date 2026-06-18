Ethiopia Consolidates Continental Leadership in Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is strengthening its position as Africa's leading adopter of electric vehicles by expanding reliable and resilient charging infrastructure across the country, State Minister of Transport and Logistics Bareo Hassen said.

The state minister made the remarks during the inauguration of a major electric vehicle fast-charging station constructed within the Kilinto Special Economic Zone by the Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) in collaboration with the Industrial Parks Development Corporation (IPDC).

Speaking at the ceremony, Bareo said the government is accelerating the development of dedicated charging facilities nationwide to support the country's transition to clean transportation.

He noted that the rapid expansion of high-capacity charging hubs demonstrates Ethiopia's commitment to ensuring that its pioneering role in green mobility is supported by dependable and sustainable infrastructure.

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According to the state minister, these efforts reflect the government's determination to address climate change through practical and environmentally friendly transport solutions.

Bareo also commended the institutions and stakeholders that contributed to the successful completion of the project and reaffirmed the ministry's continued support for initiatives that promote green energy and sustainable transportation.

Ethiopian Electric Utility Chief Executive Officer Getu Geremew said the utility is providing a dependable power supply in line with the objectives of Ethiopia's Climate Resilient Green Economy strategy.

He disclosed that the newly inaugurated facility is the fourth major fast-charging project completed under the utility's clean transport master plan.

Getu added that EEU is preparing to expand similar infrastructure across regional cities to meet the growing demand for electric vehicle services.

He further revealed that engineering and design works are underway to install 16 advanced electric vehicle charging stations along the strategic Ethio-Djibouti trade corridor.

Industrial Parks Development Corporation Chief Executive Officer Fiseha Yitagesu, on his part, described the launch of the charging station as both timely and essential, noting that it will contribute significantly to Ethiopia's efforts to build a modern, green, and efficient transport ecosystem.

He underscored that the hub serves as a direct manifestation of the progressive, green economic policies that Ethiopia continues to champion with remarkable consistency.

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He observed that Ethiopia's dedicated green development trajectory is yielding profound successes, serving to catalyze and accelerate sustainable growth across all economic sectors.

Identifying electric mobility as a cornerstone of this broader success, he emphasized that expanding the network of fast-charging hubs is crucial to adequately matching the exponential rise in domestic consumer demand for electric vehicles.

Parallel to the inauguration ceremony, a symbolic tree-planting session was held within the premises of the Industrial Parks Development Corporation, further honoring the spirit of the national Green Legacy Initiative.