Africa: Ethiopia's Circular Economy, Green Legacy Initiative Offer Model for Africa - Finnish Embassy Official

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's efforts to advance a circular economy and implement the Green Legacy Initiative are emerging as a model for other African countries seeking sustainable and climate-resilient development, a senior Finnish Embassy official has said.

Speaking to ENA, Head of Cooperation at the Finnish Embassy in Addis Ababa, Tomi Sarkioja commended Ethiopia's bold policy reforms and large-scale environmental programs.

He described them as important steps toward building a greener, more sustainable and inclusive economy.

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Drawing on Finland's extensive experience in circular economy development, Sarkioja said the Nordic country is working closely with Ethiopia to strengthen the sector. According to him, the sector offers significant opportunities for environmental protection, innovation, job creation and long-term economic growth.

"Circular economy is about doing business in a completely different way. It creates a win-win situation for both the environment and businesses," he said.

As part of these efforts, Ethiopia officially launched its National Circular Economy Roadmap in July 2024 to accelerate the shift from a traditional "take-make-dispose" economic model to one based on reuse, repair, recycling, and resource recovery.

The Finnish official praised Ethiopia for developing a national circular economy roadmap and creating a policy environment that encourages sustainable business practices and innovation.

He noted that Ethiopia has made notable progress in areas that many African countries are increasingly prioritizing as they pursue green and resilient development pathways.

According to Sarkioja, Ethiopia's commitment to circular economy principles, coupled with the emergence of young entrepreneurs introducing innovative business models.

The nation's effort is helping unlock new economic opportunities while addressing pressing environmental challenges, he elaborated.

"Ethiopia is taking really bold steps through the policies it has put in place, including the national circular economy roadmap. It is also encouraging to see young entrepreneurs bringing forward innovative ideas that create new opportunities for the country," he stated.

He added that growing private-sector engagement, combined with strong government leadership, is creating significant momentum for the expansion of circular economy initiatives nationwide.

Sarkioja further emphasized that Ethiopia's circular economy agenda aligns closely with the country's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda and the Green Legacy Initiative

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He further stated that it creates a strong foundation for environmentally sustainable and inclusive growth.

"The circular economy and the Green Legacy Initiative are a perfect match because both contribute to environmental protection and sustainable growth," he said.

Highlighting Ethiopia's potential to become a regional leader in sustainability, Sarkioja said the country's experience offers valuable lessons for other nations seeking to transition toward greener economies.

"Ethiopia can show the way to other countries and share its experience. The country is known for taking bold actions, and circularity is an area where it has tremendous potential to become a regional leader," he added.

The Finnish official also pointed to Ethiopia's growing international profile in environmental and climate action, noting that its selection to host the 2027 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) reflects the country's increasing role in global sustainability efforts.

"Ethiopia is building strong momentum and demonstrating a pathway toward a greener future for its people and for the wider region," he said.

Sarkioja further revealed that Ethiopia and Finland are collaborating in several areas related to environmental sustainability and natural resource management, including land registration systems, meteorological services and conservation programs.

According to him, Finland remains committed to supporting Ethiopia's efforts to strengthen natural resource conservation and sustainable development.