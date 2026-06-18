Nigeria: Gbenga Hashim Welcomes Us-Iran Peace Agreement

Presidential Candidate of the Accord Party and Co-Chairman of the Movement for Democratic Renewal (MDR), Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has welcomed the agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending hostilities and restoring stability in the Middle East.

Speaking during a short visit to Dakar, Senegal, Dr. Hashim commended the governments and international partners whose diplomatic efforts helped create the conditions for dialogue and a peaceful resolution of tensions.

"I welcome the agreement between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the conflict and restoring stability to the Middle East," he said.

"I commend President Donald Trump, the Governments of Iran, Qatar and Pakistan, alongside other international partners whose efforts helped create the conditions for peace," he added.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr. Hashim, a global energy executive with longstanding involvement in international affairs and recipient of the prestigious Lord Max Berlof Prize for Global Affairs in 2009, noted that diplomacy has once again demonstrated its value as the most effective tool for resolving complex international disputes at a time of increasing global uncertainty.

According to him, stability in the Middle East carries implications far beyond the region, affecting global security, energy markets, international trade, investment flows, and economic growth.

"Stability in the Middle East is important not only for the region, but also for global security, energy markets, trade, and economic development," he stated.

"The world's economies are interconnected, and disruptions in one region often create consequences across continents."

The Accord Party presidential candidate stressed that Nigeria and the African continent have a significant stake in a peaceful and predictable international order. He urged nations to continue supporting initiatives that promote dialogue, cooperation, and mutual understanding as pathways to lasting peace.

"A peaceful international environment creates better opportunities for development. Nigeria and Africa must continue to support efforts that advance peace, cooperation, and stability among nations," he added.

Dr. Hashim expressed optimism that the agreement would contribute to reducing tensions in the Middle East and strengthen international efforts toward peaceful coexistence, economic stability, and shared prosperity.