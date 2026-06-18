South Africa: Kapp Leads Ruthless Proteas Bowling Display but Spin Remains SA's Achilles Heel

South Africa 127 for 8 (Annerie Dercksen 52, Fatima Sana 3-16) beat Pakistan 126 for 9 (Fatima Sana 55*, Marizanne Kapp 3-23) by two wickets.

When Marizanne Kapp delivered the first ball of the game against Pakistan, a length delivery around leg stump that struck the batter on the pads, she shouted in appeal. After skipper Laura Wolvaardt opted for a review, the wicket was given.

It was a statement delivery on the very first ball against Pakistan in South Africa's second T20 World Cup match at Edgbaston on 17 June.

Yet, the very last ball of the match saw the Proteas needing one run to win, with eight wickets down in pursuit of 127. Victory came via a wide, perfectly encapsulating how the match panned out: near-misses from Pakistan and SA creating unnecessary pressure for themselves with the bat.

But, SA survived the scrappy encounter thanks largely to Kapp's masterclass with the ball and Annerie Dercksen's powerful maiden World Cup half-century. Still, the team put on a relatively wretched display chasing a modest total, and their misfirings against spin have become deeply concerning.

"Points in the bag is all that matters today," said Wolvaardt after the match. "A little scratchy and not the way we would have liked this game to pan out, but still a lot of positives to take."

A pace barrage...