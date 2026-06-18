South Africa: Yoco Empowers Small Businesses With Major Platform Update and First Ai Agent

18 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yoco

More than 20 new products and features and a major rate cut go live today, alongside a first look at Yoco AI, the company's upcoming AI agent, marking Yoco's shift from payments provider to full smart commerce platform.

Today Yoco announced its biggest product launch yet: more than 20 new products and features designed to give South Africa's independent businesses the advantage they need to win, alongside a first look at Yoco AI, the company's first AI agent.

For years, independent businesses, which power 40% of South Africa's economy, have run on tools never built for them: generic, disconnected, designed for big business and watered down for small. Yoco started by solving access to payments. Today, it's giving independent businesses an unfair advantage: a smart commerce platform that moves them from survival into growth.

"Yoco started by giving independent businesses access to payments. Today, we're giving them the tools that used to belong only to big business, at a price built for small business. We call it the unfair advantage," said Carl Wazen, Yoco Chief Business Officer.

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Yoco AI: intelligence democratised

Yoco believes AI shouldn't be reserved for big businesses with data teams. For independent businesses operating in constant volatility on thin margins, insight isn't a luxury, it's survival.

Less than a month after announcing its acquisition of Dyner.ai, Yoco today revealed Yoco AI, its first AI agent for independent businesses, coming soon. Yoco AI will learn each...

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