Rwanda: Christian Ishimwe Returns to APR As Rayon Sign Nizeyimana

APR have confirmed the return of Amavubi defender Christian Ishimwe from Police FC, as the club continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season. The left-back has already joined his teammates as the army side prepares for a campaign that includes domestic and continental competitions.

Ishimwe previously played for APR and brings valuable experience to the squad. He has also featured for AS Kigali and Moroccan club Renaissance Zemamra.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports have signed striker Mubaraka Nizeyimana from Marine FC on a two-year deal running until 2028. The club announced the move on Tuesday, June 16.

Nizeyimana joins as a free agent after his Marine contract expired at the end of the 2025/26 season. He scored six league goals, finding the net against Etincelles, Rutsiro, Gasogi United, Amagaju, Musanze and Al Hilal.

At Rayon, he joins a growing list of new arrivals, including Didier Ndayishimiye, Didier Nshuti, Christian Nisingizwe, Abbel Matumona, Charles Tchouplaou and Fabio Ndikumana.