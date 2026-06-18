Ghana: Eni Ghana Signs Loi With Italian Agency for Development Cooperation

Eni Ghana has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS) to explore strategic partnerships aimed at advancing sustainable development initiatives in Ghana.

Through the LOI, Eni Ghana and AICS will work together to mobilise resources and strengthen partnerships that foster inclusive development in host communities.

Particularly, key areas of cooperation include education, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), agriculture and value chain development, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), community health, nutrition and food security, as well as broader economic diversification initiatives.

Additional areas of collaboration may be identified over time.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Managing Director of Eni Ghana, Maurizio Pinna, said "This Letter of Intent reflects our unwavering commitment to the communities where we operate."

"Partnering with AICS allows us to align our efforts with the UN 2030 Agenda and deliver meaningful, lasting impact from vocational training to clean water access.

We look forward to what this collaboration will achieve for the people in our host communities and beyond."

The collaboration contributes to the achievement of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and reflects the shared commitment of both parties to maximising impact through coordinated initiatives and jointly implemented projects.

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 through offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production activities and currently reports equity production of approximately 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The company is the operator of the OCTP project with a 44.4 per cent interest, alongside Vitol (35.6 per cent) and Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (20 per cent), helping to meet approximately 70 per cent of the country's gas demand for power generation.

Beyond its energy operations, the joint venture's portfolio of projects also includes initiatives in the areas of training, economic diversification, access to water and sanitation and improved access to energy.

AICS expanded its presence in Ghana in March 2021, when its Ouagadougou office assumed technical responsibility for the country, followed by the opening of an office in Accra in December 2021. Since 2024, Ghana has been recognized as a priority country for Italian Development Cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Italy's cooperation framework in the country is structured around three strategic pillars: education, vocational training and decent work; health; and agri-food ecosystems.

Eni Ghana signs LOI with Italian Agency for Development Cooperation to advance sustainable development initiatives in Ghana.