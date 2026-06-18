Tanzania, U.S. Boost Trade, Investment Cooperation

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening diplomatic, trade, and investment relations after talks between senior officials from both countries.

Tanzania's Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, met with Allison Hooker to discuss expanded cooperation.

The meeting was confirmed in public statements shared on social media platforms.

Discussions focused on trade, investment, freedom of religion, and freedom of expression, with both sides emphasizing stronger economic cooperation.

Hooker said the United States is committed to finalizing agreements and advancing commercial projects that benefit both countries.

Kombo described the talks as productive, saying they reflect growing momentum in bilateral relations and shared economic goals.

The two countries said they will continue working together to expand trade and investment opportunities and deepen long-term diplomatic ties.