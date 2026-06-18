Tanzania Attends the Premiere of Seven Summits, a Special Film On Its Rich Heritage

Riyadh — TANZANIAN Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Engineer Zena Ahmed Said, attended the premiere of Seven Summits, a special tourism and environmental documentary organized by the Cinerama Film Club in Riyadh.

The film chronicles the journey of renowned Saudi mountaineer Dr Badr Al Shibani, who successfully completed the prestigious Seven Summits Challenge by climbing the highest peak on each of the world's seven continents. Among the mountains featured in the documentary is Tanzania's Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa.

Speaking after the film's premiere, Dr Badr described Mount Kilimanjaro as one of the most memorable destinations of his climbing career, noting that its unique landscape and the experience he gained there left a lasting impression on him.

"I plan to return to Tanzania with my family to climb Mount Kilimanjaro and visit the Serengeti and Ngorongoro conservation areas," said Dr Badr.

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He also encouraged people from around the world to visit Africa, emphasizing that Mount Kilimanjaro is one of the continent's most remarkable tourist attractions and a destination worth experiencing.

For her part, Ambassador Zena congratulated Dr Badr on his remarkable achievement, noting that he has joined a select group of fewer than 600 people worldwide who have successfully completed the Seven Summits Challenge.

She said the Seven Summits documentary serves as an important platform for promoting Tanzania internationally through visuals, storytelling, and narratives that showcase the beauty of Mount Kilimanjaro and the country's other tourism attractions.

The ambassador also used the occasion to encourage Saudi citizens and expatriates living in the Kingdom to visit Tanzania and experience its world-renowned natural attractions, including Mount Kilimanjaro, the Serengeti National Park, and the Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

The launch of the documentary is viewed as part of ongoing efforts to position Tanzania as one of the world's leading tourism destinations through international platforms focused on culture, environmental conservation, and film.