Tanzania Lures Pharma Giants At Shanghai Expo

Shanghai — TANZANIA is stepping up efforts to attract global pharmaceutical investors through its participation in the CPHI China 2026 International Pharmaceutical Exhibition in Shanghai.

The country is represented by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Investment Acceleration Taskforce, which promotes investment opportunities and engaging international manufacturers on setting up operations in Tanzania.

The delegation, led by Health Deputy Permanent Secretary responsible for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Emmanuel Tayari, is meeting manufacturers, active pharmaceutical ingredient producers, and contract manufacturing organizations.

At the exhibition in Shanghai, China, Tayari said Tanzania is positioning itself as a future manufacturing hub for domestic and regional markets.

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He said CPHI China is one of Asia's largest pharmaceutical trade fairs, connecting global industry players and investors.

Tanzania's participation, he said, is aimed at attracting large-scale production facilities to improve access to essential medicines across Africa.

Early interest in the pavilion includes investment in vaccines, biologics, injectables, and pharmaceutical raw materials.

He said reforms continue in regulation, investment incentives, procurement of local products, and industrial zone development.

These efforts aim to expand domestic production, reduce imports, and strengthen Tanzania's role as a regional supply hub in East and Southern Africa.