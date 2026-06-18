Africa: Tanzania Targets Africa Pharma Manufacturing Hub Status

Shanghai — TANZANIA is accelerating efforts to establish itself as a leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in Africa as demand for medicines rises and sector reforms deepen.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health responsible for pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, Emmanuel Tayari, said the government is improving the investment climate to attract global manufacturers into drug production, raw materials, and health related industries.

Speaking at the CPHI China 2026 International Pharmaceutical Exhibition in Shanghai, China, Tayari said domestic medicine demand is projected to rise from about 131 million packs in 2024-2025 to more than 600 million packs by 2039-2040.

He said the Medical Stores Department purchases health commodities worth about 491 million US dollars annually, offering a strong and stable market.

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He added that the Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) has reached WHO Maturity Level 3, boosting investor confidence in regulatory quality.

The government has also reduced registration time for local medicines to 60 days and established pharmaceutical industrial zones in Mloganzila and Kibaha.

Tanzania, he said, is strategically positioned to serve a regional market of more than 780 million people across the East African Community and Southern African Development Community.

He urged investors to take advantage of the opportunity, saying the government is committed to fair competition and protection of local industry.