Uganda: Health Ministry Launches Real-Time Digital System to Track Maternal, Newborn Deaths

The Ministry of Health has launched a digital monitoring system that will enable health authorities to track maternal and newborn health data on a daily basis, replacing the current practice of monthly reporting and allowing faster responses to deaths and medical emergencies.

The system, which is being piloted in the districts of Mukono, Kyegegwa and Kasese, will collect real-time data from Health Centre IIIs and IVs on key maternal and newborn health indicators, including antenatal care attendance, normal deliveries, caesarean sections, underweight births and infant deaths.

Speaking during the unveiling of the digital tool, Dr. Richard Mugahi, the Commissioner for Reproductive and Child Health at the Ministry of Health, said the new system will significantly improve the government's ability to monitor maternal and perinatal outcomes and respond promptly to emerging health concerns.

"We shall now be able to receive information on a daily basis unlike before when data was compiled and submitted monthly," Mugahi said. "This will improve decision-making, reduce response time and ultimately improve health outcomes for mothers and newborns."

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The digital platform is designed to capture information from health facilities and transmit it electronically to district and national health authorities, enabling quicker analysis and intervention where problems are identified.

Health officials say the move is expected to strengthen surveillance of maternal and newborn deaths by providing near real-time data from lower health facilities, where a large proportion of deliveries take place.

Under the system, health workers will enter data in English using digital devices, while health facility managers will be able to monitor daily activities and service delivery trends at their respective facilities.

The initiative is being implemented by the Ministry of Health with support from the CDC Foundation and the Coalition for Health Promotion and Social Development (HEPS-Uganda).

According to ministry officials, the pilot districts were selected partly because they face a high burden of disease outbreaks and require stronger health information systems to support timely interventions.

Information officers at participating health facilities will be responsible for entering and transmitting data to district authorities to facilitate rapid action whenever health challenges are identified.

The ministry expects the digital platform to enhance accountability, improve data quality and strengthen Uganda's efforts to reduce maternal and newborn deaths through evidence-based decision-making.