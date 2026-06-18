Uganda: Jinja Diocese Cancels Bugonza Pilgrimage Over Ebola Concerns

The Diocese of Jinja has cancelled its annual diocesan pilgrimage to Bugonza Parish, which had been scheduled for July 5, 2026, citing government directives and guidance from the Uganda Episcopal Conference following reports of an Ebola outbreak.

In a press statement issued on June 17, 2026, the diocese said the decision was made in response to advisories issued by both the government and the Uganda Episcopal Conference aimed at preventing the spread of the disease.

"The cancellation has been made in response to the message from the government and the Uganda Episcopal Conference regarding the Ebola outbreak," the statement said.

The annual pilgrimage to Bugonza Parish is one of the major events on the Diocese of Jinja's calendar and typically attracts thousands of Catholic faithful from across the Busoga sub-region and other parts of the country.

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The statement, signed by Rev. Fr. Kenneth Orom of the Diocese Communications Office, did not indicate whether the pilgrimage would be rescheduled. Instead, the faithful were encouraged to follow official diocesan communication channels for updates.

The diocese also advised believers to regularly check its official website for any future announcements regarding the pilgrimage and other church activities.

The Uganda Ministry of Health and the Uganda Episcopal Conference have recently issued advisories urging religious institutions and the public to observe preventive measures and avoid large gatherings in areas affected by the Ebola outbreak.

The cancellation means that thousands of pilgrims who had already planned to travel to Bugonza Parish will have to await further communication from the diocese regarding future arrangements.

Church leaders have urged the faithful to remain vigilant, observe public health guidelines, and continue praying for those affected by the outbreak.