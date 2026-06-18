Tanzania: Women Gain Wider Access to Capital, Skills

Dodoma — LOANS, entrepreneurship training and market-linkage programmes remain central to efforts aimed at strengthening women's economic empowerment and increasing their participation in productive sectors of the economy.

Deputy Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Engineer Maryprisca Mahundi, told the National Assembly yesterday that various initiatives are being implemented through sector ministries and local government authorities to improve women's economic capacity.

She said this while responding to a question from MP Janeth Mahawanga (Special Seats CCM), who sought to know the government's special plans to help women access capital, skills training and markets.

In response, Eng Mahundi said one of the key interventions is the provision of loans through the 10 per cent local government revenue allocation scheme and the Women Development Fund, where beneficiaries are also equipped with value-addition skills before accessing financing.

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"The government remains committed to ensuring women have access to financial resources, entrepreneurship skills and market opportunities that will enable them to expand their businesses and improve their livelihoods," she said.

Eng Mahundi told lawmakers that the government has also been linking women with various training and skills development institutions, including the Small Industries Development Organisation (SIDO), the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) and civil society organisations.

According to her, the initiatives are designed to strengthen women's entrepreneurial capabilities and improve the competitiveness of their businesses.

Eng Mahundi further said women are among the beneficiaries of the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme, which focuses on agriculture, livestock keeping and beekeeping and has continued to create employment and business opportunities across the country.

In addition, she said the State Mining Corporation (STAMICO) is implementing special programmes to support women's participation in mining and mineral trading activities, thereby increasing their contribution to the sector.

The deputy minister also highlighted the role of inclusive financial services coordinated by the Bank of Tanzania through microfinance institutions, Savings and Credit Cooperative Societies (SACCOS) and Village Community Banks (VICOBA) in expanding access to credit and financial services for women.

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"These initiatives are helping women secure capital, access markets and improve their economic wellbeing while contributing to the country's development agenda," she said.

Ms Mahundi said the government will continue strengthening partnerships with stakeholders to ensure more women benefit from economic empowerment programmes and participate effectively in the country's socio-economic transformation.