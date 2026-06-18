Tanzania: TRA Steps Up Withholding Tax Education

Kagera — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing extensive education on withholding tax (WHT) to business owners, consultants and other stakeholders to improve compliance and simplify tax administration.

TRA Kagera Regional Manager Joseph Mutalemwa said the authority will continue educating taxpayers on their obligations while helping them address tax-related challenges.

"TRA continues to provide education and assist businesspeople in overcoming tax challenges. I advise all those required to pay taxes to fulfil their obligations fully so that we can build a better nation," he said.

Mr Mutalemwa also encouraged taxpayers to use the Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (IDRAS), which is designed to simplify tax administration and enhance transparency in revenue collection.

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He clarified that the system does not alter existing tax laws, regulations or procedures.

"The new system has not been established to change laws or regulations. Its purpose is to simplify tax processes and enable taxpayers to pay government revenue more transparently and efficiently," he said.

Kagera Regional Taxpayer Education and Communication Officer, Mr Rwekaza Rwegoshora, said about 551 stakeholders, including district accountants, heads of departments and project managers from seven councils, have already received training on withholding tax and IDRAS.

The councils are Karagwe, Missenyi, Kyerwa, Ngara, Bukoba District Council, Biharamulo and Bukoba Municipal Council.

"This training initiative is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure stakeholders understand tax matters and obtain timely solutions to the challenges they face," Mr Rwegoshora said.

He stated that TRA will continue expanding taxpayer education while providing stakeholders with opportunities to share ideas on broadening the tax base and improving the tax payment environment.

Mr Rwegoshora said TRA had projected to collect 702m/- in withholding tax during May this year.

Withholding tax is deducted at source when payments are made for goods supplied or services rendered.

It applies to various payments, including employment income, dividends, interest, rent, royalties, service fees, contract payments and supplies of goods to government institutions.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Business Community Association (TBCA) commended TRA for its continued efforts to provide tax education and address challenges facing business operators.

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TBCA Kagera Regional Chairman Nicholas Basimaki said continuous taxpayer education is important in promoting voluntary tax compliance and strengthening revenue collection for national development.