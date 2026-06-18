Tanzania: Lawmakers Seek Reliable Digital Tax Systems

Zanzibar — LAWMAKERS in the Zanzibar House of Representatives have called for improvements to digital tax collection systems, citing frequent service disruptions that they say inconvenience taxpayers and could affect revenue collection.

Contributing to the ongoing budget debate, Mtoni representative Hussein Ibrahim Makungu (CCM) commended the government for expanding the use of digital platforms in tax collection, saying the move has helped improve compliance and increase revenue.

However, he said technical challenges continue to affect the efficiency of the systems.

"We are making good progress and revenue is increasing as more taxpayers comply voluntarily, but the digital systems need to be strengthened," Makungu said.

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According to the legislator, payment systems used by government institutions and banks are frequently affected by internet outages, resulting in disruptions that frustrate taxpayers seeking to make payments.

He urged authorities to strengthen the digital infrastructure supporting tax collection systems to ensure services remain available and accessible at all times.

Makungu said reliable digital platforms would help sustain gains made in revenue collection while improving the experience of taxpayers and encouraging greater compliance.

He added that addressing the technical challenges would further enhance the efficiency of government services and support ongoing efforts to modernise public revenue administration.