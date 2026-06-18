Tanzania: The Father Factor in Raising Happy, Confident Children

Dar es Salaam — FOR many families, raising children has long been viewed as a mother's responsibility. From preparing meals and helping with schoolwork to providing emotional support and daily care, women often carry the greater share of parenting duties.

Yet as society evolves and children face increasingly complex challenges, communities are recognizing that successful parenting requires more than one parent's effort.

The message was echoed during a recent community coffee gathering in Kitunda, Dar es Salaam, where residents, parents and local leaders came together to discuss child protection, positive parenting and gender equality.

Participants agreed that creating safer and healthier environments for children begins with one simple principle: fathers and mothers must work together.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The discussions highlighted growing concerns about the challenges facing children today, including exposure to harmful influences, social pressures and safety risks that can affect their wellbeing and development.

One issue that drew particular attention was the increasing number of children attending evening tuition classes and returning home late at night. Kitunda resident George Adam said parents and communities need to pay closer attention to children's safety during late-hour studies.

"Education is important, but we are concerned about children who attend night lessons because they often return home very late. This can be dangerous for them," he said.

Adam explained that transportation challenges force many children to walk long distances after dark, exposing them to potential risks and unsafe situations.

"Some children face transportation difficulties and are exposed to various dangers on their way home. As parents and community members, we must find ways to ensure their safety while they pursue their education," he added.

His concerns reflect a growing realization that protecting children extends beyond providing school fees and learning opportunities. It also means ensuring that children are safe, supported and supervised both inside and outside the home.

Participants at the gathering stressed that children thrive when both parents are actively involved in their lives. Beyond meeting basic needs, children require guidance, affection, discipline and positive role models to help them navigate the challenges of growing up.

Another resident, Abiud Kaaya, emphasized that successful parenting depends on both parents understanding and fulfilling their responsibilities.

"All parents must stand in their respective positions. A father should know his role and a mother should know hers in order to ensure proper upbringing of children," Kaaya said.

According to him, children benefit greatly when both parents participate in decisions concerning their welfare and future.

"Children need guidance from both parents. They need discipline, affection, protection and moral direction. When either parent neglects their responsibility, children may miss important support that helps them grow into responsible adults," he said.

Community leaders attending the discussions observed that fathers have a particularly important role in protecting children from abuse, neglect and harmful influences.

While fathers are often associated with financial provision, their presence and involvement also contribute significantly to children's emotional wellbeing, confidence and sense of security.

Research and experience alike continue to show that children who enjoy strong relationships with both parents are more likely to perform well in school, develop healthy social skills and make positive life choices. Boys and girls alike benefit when fathers are actively engaged in their upbringing.

The discussions formed part of ongoing efforts by the Children's Dignity Forum (CDF), a non-governmental organization that promotes children's rights and stronger family relationships. Through its Men and Boys Engagement Programme, the organization encourages positive masculinity, responsible fatherhood and greater male participation in child development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on behalf of CDF, Ms Lilian Kimath said engaging men and boys remains essential in promoting child protection and advancing gender equality within families and communities.

"Our goal is to ensure that fathers, mothers and the wider community work together to protect children and promote their wellbeing. Child protection is not the responsibility of one parent alone; it requires collective commitment," she said.

As awareness campaigns continue in Kitunda and other parts of Tanzania, the message remains clear, raising children is not a task for mothers alone. It is a shared responsibility that requires commitment, cooperation and care from fathers, mothers and the wider community.

When parents stand together, children stand stronger. And when children are protected, supported and guided, communities become better prepared to build a safer and more promising future.