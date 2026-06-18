Tanzania: TRA Launches Tax Ethics Partnership

Dar es Salaam — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) yesterday launched a partnership with religious leaders aimed at promoting ethics in tax collection and strengthening voluntary tax compliance across the country.

The initiative was unveiled during an ethics conference that brought together religious leaders, TRA officials and other stakeholders, ahead of the authority's 30th anniversary celebrations scheduled for next month.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner General in Dar es Salaam, Deputy Commissioner General Mcha Hassan Mcha said the partnership seeks to strengthen cooperation between TRA and religious institutions in promoting integrity, accountability and obedience to the law.

"Today we officially launch the partnership between TRA and religious leaders on ethics in tax collection, with the goal of strengthening cooperation between TRA and various stakeholders in promoting ethics, accountability and respect for the law," Mr Mcha said.

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He said religious institutions have for many years played a critical role in nurturing values such as honesty, justice, accountability and respect for the law, which are also fundamental to a strong tax system.

"TRA recognises and appreciates the significant contribution of religious institutions in building a society founded on strong moral values. Places of worship have long been centres for nurturing integrity, justice, accountability and respect for the law. These are the same values that form the foundation of a strong tax system," he said.

Mr Mcha said tax payment should not be viewed solely as a legal obligation but also as a moral responsibility because taxes enable the government to provide essential public services, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and other social services.

He said as TRA marks its 30th anniversary this year, the authority continues to strengthen transparency, accountability, quality service delivery and good relations with taxpayers.

According to him, ethics have remained at the centre of TRA's operations despite significant advances in technology and tax administration systems over the past three decades.

He said the authority has continued to invest in ethics education for employees and taxpayers, strengthen internal control systems, fight corruption, verify employees' assets and liabilities and expand the use of information and communication technology in service delivery.

Mr Mcha said the emphasis on ethics and accountability has contributed to improved revenue performance. He said Mainland Tanzania collected 2.96tri/- in May this year, equivalent to 104.4 per cent of the target, compared to 2.40tri/- collected during the corresponding period last year.

"These achievements demonstrate that when integrity, accountability and cooperation are given priority, positive results can be achieved," he said.

Chairman of the Tanzania Peace and Reconciliation Community (JMAT), Sheikh Alhad Mussa Salum, commended TRA for organising the conference, saying ethics remain a vital pillar of national development.

He said religious teachings promote integrity, accountability and good conduct, while tax payment is part of the responsibility that contributes to citizens' welfare and the country's development.

"Paying taxes is an act of responsibility towards society. Integrity is required from everyone involved in the process, both those who collect taxes and those who pay them," Sheikh Salum said.

The Head of Evangelical Fellowship Church Tanzania, Bishop Charles Howard, said religious scriptures instruct believers to fulfil their obligations to lawful authorities, including paying taxes.

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He said the country's development depends on the contribution of every citizen, making tax compliance a shared responsibility.

"Fairness in taxation is important for maintaining peace, stability and economic growth. Taxes should be paid and administered with integrity," Bishop Howard said.

Religious leaders attending the conference welcomed TRA's decision to engage them in discussions on ethics and revenue collection, saying cooperation between public institutions and faith leaders can help encourage voluntary tax compliance and strengthen accountability in society.

The conference forms part of activities leading to TRA's 30th anniversary celebrations scheduled for July 1 this year.