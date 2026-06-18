Tanzania: E-Delivery System Mandatory From July 1

Arusha — THE government has directed all development stakeholders to prepare and register development projects in the electronic e-Delivery system starting July 1 this year as part of efforts to strengthen project management and support implementation of the National Development Vision 2050.

The directive aims to ensure that all project information is captured in a single national system covering the entire project cycle, from preparation and appraisal to implementation, monitoring and evaluation.

Speaking in Arusha during the first phase of training on the National Development Plans and Projects Management System, National Planning Commission (NPC) Director of Execution, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Salome Kingdom, said all ministries, independent departments, government agencies, regional administrations and local government authorities will be required to use the system.

"Starting July 1 this year, all development projects, whether new or ongoing, must be prepared, registered and reported through the e-Delivery system. The government has directed that no project will be handled outside this system," she said.

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Ms Kingdom said the system was developed to address challenges that have affected project implementation, including delays in information availability, weak monitoring mechanisms and the absence of a unified platform for managing development projects.

She noted that the system will help ensure projects are developed in line with national priorities outlined in the National Development Vision 2050, as well as medium- and long-term development plans.

According to her, assessments conducted during the implementation of Development Vision 2025 revealed that many projects were being implemented without comprehensive project documents, making it difficult to make informed investment decisions and allocate resources efficiently.

She stressed the importance of preparing detailed project documents in line with the standards and requirements of the new system.

"Project documents are essential tools for planning, implementation and monitoring. Without accurate baseline information, it is difficult to make decisions that contribute meaningfully to national development," she said.

Ms Kingdom further explained that the e-Delivery system will be integrated with other government systems to provide real-time information on planning, budgeting, financing, procurement and project implementation.

She said the system is expected to enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency while enabling the government to closely monitor progress towards achieving the goals of Vision 2050.

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Meanwhile, TANESCO Head Office Monitoring and Evaluation Manager, Mr Josephat Odondo said the training would help ensure projects are properly documented and thoroughly analysed to improve efficiency and support the attainment of Vision 2050 objectives.

The training brought together planning, monitoring and evaluation experts, as well as ICT specialists from various public institutions, ahead of the official rollout of the system on July 1.