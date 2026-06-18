Nigeria: Arochukwu Weeps As Alexx Ekubo's Body Arrives Home for Final Rites

Tears and sorrow filled the ancient town of Arochukwu, Abia State, on Thursday as the remains of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo arrived for burial.

The actor died on May 11, at the age of 40, after a long battle with kidney cancer. His body was brought home in a convoy and made a brief stop at the palace of the Eze Arochukwu before proceeding to his family compound.

In a viral video, the monarch was seen alongside one of his chiefs, offering prayers over the actor's coffin.

Emotions ran high when Ekubo's sister sighted the casket. She broke down in tears and had to be restrained as she tried to climb into the ambulance carrying her brother's remains. The heartbreaking scene drew crowds of onlookers and sympathisers who lined the streets to pay their last respects.

Several of his colleagues also turned out in Arochukwu to honour him. IK Ogbonna, Kevin Ikeduba, Ini Edo, Omoni Oboli and Yomi Casual joined a solemn procession through the village. They wore T-shirts printed with the late actor's face and held his photographs in tribute.

Ekubo's burial continues today in his hometown.