Africa: Full List of Top Scorers After World Cup Round 1

The opening round of matches at the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered plenty of drama, surprise results and goals as all 48 teams began their campaigns across 12 groups.

Several underdogs made headlines in the first week of the tournament, with debutant Cape Verde holding former champions Spain to a goalless draw, while Morocco also held five-time winners Brazil with a 1-1 draw. DR Congo also earned a surprise point against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in another 1-1 stalemate.

Hosts United States made a strong start with a 4-1 victory over Paraguay, while defending champions Argentina launched their title defence in style with a 3-0 win over Algeria.

With more than 50 players already on the scoresheet after the first round of matches, the race for the Golden Boot is shaping up.

Top scorers after Round 1

3 goals

Lionel Messi (Argentina)

2 goals

Erling Haaland (Norway)

Kylian Mbappe (France)

Harry Kane (England)

Folarin Balogun (USA)

Elijah Just (New Zealand)

Yasin Ayari (Sweden)

Kai Havertz (Germany)

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