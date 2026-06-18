Malawi: Mzuzu Prison Donates 150 Heads of Cabbage to St John of God in Mzuzu

Mzuzu Prison on Wednesday extended a rare but meaningful gesture of community support, donating 150 heads of cabbage to the House of Hospitality at St John of God Hospitaller Services in Mzuzu, as part of efforts to improve nutrition for patients receiving mental health care.

The House of Hospitality in Mzuzu, which accommodates 35 patients, provides critical support for individuals undergoing mental health treatment, alongside similar services in Lilongwe.

Deputy Commissioner of Prisons, Smart Maliro, said the initiative reflects a growing recognition that inmates, despite their incarceration, remain part of society and can contribute positively through rehabilitation programmes such as farming.

"This initiative reflects the prison's commitment to giving back to the community while promoting rehabilitation through productive farming activities undertaken by the inmates," said Maliro.

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He added that such efforts help reshape perceptions of prisoners, showing that correctional facilities can also be centres of productivity, dignity, and social responsibility.

On the receiving end, Charles Maloya, Team Leader at the St John of God House of Hospitality in Mzuzu, described the donation as timely and impactful, especially for the nutritional needs of patients under care.

"We are grateful for this timely gesture. This contribution is so significant in supporting the nutritional needs of patients receiving care at this institution. Other well-wishers wishing to lend a helping hand are also most welcome," said Maloya.

St John of God Hospitaller Services, a faith-based organisation, has been active in Malawi since 1993 when the Brothers of Saint John of God arrived in Mzuzu. It formally expanded community-based mental health outreach services in 1994 and has since grown into one of the country's key providers of mental health and social care support for vulnerable groups.

The organisation continues to expand its footprint across Malawi, serving marginalised communities through healthcare, outreach programmes, and residential support services such as the House of Hospitality.