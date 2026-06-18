Malawi: Ernest Kaonga - the Education Architect Who Redefined Private Schooling in Malawi

In Malawi's evolving education landscape, few names carry as much influence, admiration, and institutional impact as Ernest Kaonga. From a single school founded in 2005 to a nationally recognised network producing top-performing students year after year, Kaonga's story is one of sustained ambition, strategic expansion, and a deep commitment to educational transformation.

As founder and Managing Director of Maranatha Private Academy, Kaonga has built more than a school system--he has built a pipeline of academic excellence that continues to shape Malawi's future professionals, especially from underserved communities.

From a Single Campus to a National Education Brand

Maranatha Private Academy began in 2005 in Blantyre, but under Kaonga's leadership it quickly evolved into one of Malawi's most respected private education networks.

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Today, the institution spans multiple campuses, including expansions into Lilongwe and Mponela, forming a four-campus network that serves both boys and girls across regions. The growth includes:

Maranatha Boys and Girls campuses in Blantyre

Maranatha Capital Girls Academy in Lilongwe (Six Miles), opened August 2023

A new boys' campus in Mponela, Central Region, opened July 2024

Kaonga described the expansion as a response to overwhelming demand from parents and learners, and a deliberate effort to reduce travel burdens while extending quality education beyond the Southern Region.

A Track Record of Academic Excellence

At the core of Kaonga's legacy is a consistent record of academic performance that has placed Maranatha among Malawi's top-performing private institutions.

A standout achievement came in 2021, when 172 Maranatha students were admitted into public universities--comprising 92 boys and 80 girls, a major increase from 117 the previous year. This upward trajectory reflects what Kaonga has often described as a system designed to ensure learners are "equipped and prepared for any academic challenge."

Maranatha consistently reports a college-entry success rate of around 90%, with the school frequently ranking among the top-performing institutions nationally.

These results are not just statistics--they represent a sustained model of academic discipline, teacher support, and student motivation that has become central to Kaonga's education philosophy.

Scholarships, Awards, and a Culture of Opportunity

Kaonga has become widely known for his hands-on approach to student motivation and welfare, particularly through scholarships and financial rewards for excellence.

Some of the most notable interventions include:

A K1 million award in June 2024 to the top-performing female MSCE student, Jacqueline Salatiel (9 points)

Regular cash incentives, including K500,000 rewards for top JCE performers

Full secondary scholarships for needy students, including a case in August 2024 where a Lilongwe teenager was awarded full sponsorship after expressing admiration for Maranatha online

A pledge of 40 full scholarships for underprivileged girls through the SOFF Foundation

Kaonga's philosophy is clear and consistent: excellence must be rewarded, and poverty must never block access to education. His public remarks often reinforce this belief, especially regarding girls' education, where he has repeatedly stressed that empowering a girl is equivalent to empowering a nation.

Technology, Global Partnerships, and Modern Learning

Under Kaonga's leadership, Maranatha has aggressively embraced modern education trends, particularly digital learning and international collaboration.

In 2026, the academy entered a strategic partnership with Tecno Mobile, aimed at improving access to digital learning tools. The collaboration positions Maranatha as an authorized Tecno dealer, ensuring students and teachers have access to devices that support e-learning, research, and innovation.

Kaonga described the initiative as a response to global shifts in education, stating that it would "strengthen e-learning, research and innovation in schools." The partnership also introduced a new incentive scheme--"Best Student in Malawi"--rewarding not only academic excellence but also creativity and leadership.

On the international front, Maranatha signed a landmark agreement in May 2025 with Sharda University, securing 50% scholarships for top MSCE graduates. The initiative expands opportunities for Malawian students who may not find space in local universities, offering global exposure and affordable access to international education.

Leadership Beyond the Classroom

Beyond Maranatha, Kaonga plays a central role in shaping Malawi's private education sector.

He serves as President of the Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) and also leads its newly formed PRISAM SACCO, a savings and credit cooperative designed to improve teacher welfare.

Launched in 2024, the SACCO provides private school teachers with access to affordable loans, addressing long-standing challenges of financial exclusion and reliance on exploitative lending systems.

Kaonga has also used his platform to engage government on education policy, warning against rigid "one-size-fits-all" regulations that he argues could weaken smaller institutions. Instead, he advocates for policies that strengthen teacher welfare, institutional flexibility, and sector-wide collaboration.

Innovation in Student Welfare: Beyond the Classroom Walls

Kaonga's approach to education extends beyond academics into student experience and motivation.

One of the most symbolic initiatives occurred in July 2024, when select MSCE students were rewarded with a sponsored flight courtesy of Malawi Airlines--a rare and memorable experience designed to reward discipline and academic commitment.

He has also supported media-led initiatives recognizing academic excellence and girls' empowerment, reinforcing Maranatha's position as a champion of gender equity in education.

Through such initiatives, Kaonga has built a culture where performance is celebrated and ambition is actively nurtured.

Recognition and Public Acknowledgement

Kaonga's contributions have not gone unnoticed. In September 2021, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in education by the Cypress International Centre for Academic Research in Lilongwe, in recognition of his work in transforming education outcomes in Malawi.

The award cited Maranatha's academic performance improvements and its role in expanding access to quality education for thousands of learners.

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Quantifiable Impact at a Glance

Across nearly two decades of leadership, Kaonga's impact is measurable:

Hundreds of students admitted to universities annually (172 in 2021 alone)

Consistent ~90% university entry success rate

Expansion from one campus to four across Malawi

Hundreds of scholarships awarded to both high achievers and vulnerable learners

Major international partnerships improving access to global education pathways

Strengthened teacher welfare systems through PRISAM SACCO

These figures reflect not just institutional growth, but a broader transformation in how private education contributes to national development.

A Legacy Still in Motion

Despite his achievements, Kaonga continues to position himself as a reform-driven leader within Malawi's education sector. His advocacy work through PRISAM, his expansion of Maranatha campuses, and his investments in digital learning signal that his vision is far from complete.

For many, Ernest Kaonga represents a new model of educational leadership in Malawi--one that blends academic discipline, innovation, philanthropy, and institutional expansion into a single, sustained mission.

As Maranatha continues to grow and its alumni increasingly populate universities and professional fields across Malawi and beyond, Kaonga's influence is likely to remain a defining force in shaping the country's education future.