Malawi: 'Stop the Excuses, Clean Your City' - Minister Ben Phiri Hits At Lilongwe Residents Over Filth Crisis

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri has delivered a blunt and uncompromising rebuke to residents of Lilongwe, challenging them to abandon what he called a "culture of neglect" and urgently adopt the discipline of cleanliness seen in other cities such as Blantyre.

Speaking this morning at Phungu Primary School in Lilongwe, Phiri painted a stark picture of a capital city struggling under mounting waste, clogged drainage systems, and persistent littering--conditions he said are now threatening public health, economic attractiveness, and the dignity of the capital.

Without softening his words, the Minister told community leaders that Lilongwe's dirty streets are not a failure of government alone, but a reflection of daily habits that have gone unchecked for years.

"Our mindset has to change," Phiri said firmly. "We cannot keep waiting for someone else to clean our streets, our markets, our neighbourhoods. If Blantyre can do it, Lilongwe can do it better. But right now, we are failing ourselves."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Blantyre Did Not Wait--Why Is Lilongwe Waiting?"

Phiri singled out Blantyre as an example of what civic discipline can achieve, noting that cleaner streets and organized waste systems there are not accidental, but the result of sustained community participation.

He issued a direct challenge that cut through the room:

"People in Blantyre did not wait for miracles. They changed their habits. So what is stopping Lilongwe?"

He warned that continued negligence was already manifesting in dangerous ways--flooding during rains, increased disease outbreaks, blocked drainage systems, and lost investment opportunities as the capital's image deteriorates.

A City Choking on Its Own Waste

The Minister did not hold back on describing what he sees as visible urban decay, citing indiscriminate dumping, unmanaged market waste, and weak household disposal practices.

He said the problem is not only infrastructure, but behaviour.

"Lilongwe is not looking smart like Blantyre because people here throw garbage anyhow. This must stop," he said.

Phiri argued that no amount of government intervention can succeed if citizens continue to treat waste management as "someone else's responsibility."

Home-Level Reform: "Start in Your Kitchen"

Moving from criticism to prescription, the Minister called for a radical shift in household behaviour, urging residents to start waste management at the source.

He proposed practical steps including waste separation, reduced use of disposable packaging, and proper bin management.

He also pushed for home composting, describing it as both an environmental and economic opportunity.

"Organic waste should not go to the landfill. It should become fertilizer. That is how we reduce pressure on our system and also create value," he said.

However, he warned that hazardous household waste--including diapers, syringes, and sanitary materials--must be carefully sealed and disposed of in line with council guidelines to avoid health risks.

Community Accountability or Continued Decline

Dr Phiri also called for structured community clean-up systems, proposing monthly exercises supported by councils with gloves, bags, and proper waste collection routes.

He further suggested the establishment of shared composting centres and recycling drop-off points for areas without household space.

At the centre of his message was a demand for sustained civic discipline.

"Cleanliness cannot be seasonal. It must be a culture," he said.

Bylaws Ignored, Systems Undermined

The Minister urged residents to take city bylaws seriously, particularly those governing waste disposal, bin placement, and collection schedules.

He also encouraged citizens to actively report illegal dumping and missed waste collections, arguing that accountability must flow both ways between the council and the public.

He further called for greater civic participation in council meetings to push for more trucks, bins, and modern waste infrastructure, including recycling and waste-to-energy solutions.

Council and MP Pledge Support

Lilongwe City Council Mayor Alex Banda, who attended the meeting, pledged to work with ward councillors and community development committees to coordinate cleanup campaigns and improve waste logistics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Water Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He praised the Minister's intervention, linking it to government's Executive Order No. 2 under President Peter Mutharika, which prioritizes urban sanitation.

Member of Parliament Gift Nankhuni also pledged political support for the initiative, saying improved sanitation would directly benefit public health and local dignity.

Closing his remarks, Phiri returned to a tone of urgency, warning that Lilongwe risks falling behind if behavioural change does not happen quickly.

"I want Lilongwe to be clean--not for me, but for our children, for visitors, for ourselves. Clean Lilongwe starts with us," he said.

But beneath the call to action lay a sharper message: that the capital's dirty image is no longer just an inconvenience--it is a national embarrassment demanding immediate change.

Whether Lilongwe responds with discipline or continues in what the Minister has openly framed as neglect may now define the future identity of the capital itself.

If you want, I can also turn this into a radio bulletin version or a more politically aggressive editorial that intensifies the pressure on city authorities.