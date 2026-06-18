Malawi: Mzuzu Stadium Ready for Return - North Gears Up for Elite Football Action Again

Mzuzu is on the brink of a major sporting revival after city officials confirmed that Mzuzu Stadium is now fully ready for use, paving the way for the return of top-flight football to the Northern Region.

Officials from Mzuzu City Council say extensive rehabilitation works have been completed, restoring key parts of the stadium that had previously failed to meet Football Association of Malawi (FAM) club licensing standards.

The development brings relief and excitement to football fans in the North, where Moyale Barracks FC has been forced to host home matches at Rumphi Stadium due to the closure of their traditional home ground.

Mzuzu Stadium was among several high-profile venues, alongside Kamuzu Stadium and Nankhaka Stadium, that were initially ruled unfit to host elite competitions ahead of the 2026/2027 season following inspections of 21 stadiums nationwide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, the latest update signals a major turnaround for the facility, with council officials insisting that most of the issues identified during earlier inspections have now been addressed.

Mzuzu City Council Public Relations Officer Macdonald Gondwe confirmed that the stadium is now in a condition suitable for competitive matches.

"Most of the issues that were highlighted during the last inspection which necessitated closure of the stadium have been worked on. We are talking of the pitch, the scoreboard, painting of the dressing rooms and technical stands," said Gondwe.

The completion of works includes improvements to the playing surface, refurbishment of dressing rooms, upgrading of the scoreboard, and general repainting of technical areas--developments that signal a clear effort to align the facility with national standards for elite football.

The council has also admitted that the closure period has provided important lessons on infrastructure planning and maintenance scheduling.

"We have been starting our maintenance late. We have also been allowing some teams to be using the facility when the season is off. This was not on. We want to work on the upper stadium so that other activities can be taking place there," Gondwe added.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) Competitions and Licensing Manager Clement Kafwafwa confirmed receipt of communication from the council indicating that the stadium is ready for re-inspection.

"It's true we have been told that the facility is ready for inspection and we will inspect it anytime soon," said Kafwafwa. "My message to stadium owners is that these facilities should be match venues and not training venues. Teams should find alternative grounds for training so that stadium owners should be continuously taking care of the pitches."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

If approved after final inspection, Mzuzu Stadium is expected to immediately rejoin the list of venues hosting FDH Bank Premiership matches, bringing elite football back to a region that has been eagerly waiting for its return.

For Moyale Barracks FC and their supporters, this would mark a long-awaited homecoming and restore the atmosphere of top-tier football in Mzuzu, which has been noticeably absent since the stadium's closure.

The return of the stadium also comes at a crucial moment in the FDH Bank Premiership season, which is already heating up after six rounds of fixtures. Wanderers lead the table with 13 points, closely followed by Silver Strikers and Blue Eagles, both also on 13 points and separated only by goal difference.

Wanderers face Ekhaya FC at Mpira Stadium on Saturday, while Silver Strikers travel to face Civil Service United at Civo Stadium. Blue Eagles, meanwhile, host Karonga United on Sunday in another key fixture.

As the season intensifies, the reopening of Mzuzu Stadium is expected to ease fixture pressure, improve logistics for northern clubs, and most importantly, restore a sense of football pride to the city of Mzuzu.

For fans in the North, the message is simple: the wait may finally be over.