Ghana: Algerian Parliament Speaker Arrives in Accra for UN Trafficking Resolution Conference

17 June 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

The Speaker of the Algerian Parliament, Mr. Azouz Nasri, has arrived in Accra to take part in the Next Steps High-Level Consultative Conference on the implementation of the landmark United Nations Resolution on the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans.

He was received at the Jubilee Lounge, Kotoka International Airport, by Ghana's First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor.

The 3-day conference runs from June 17-19, 2026 in Accra. It will bring together parliamentary leaders, diplomats, civil society, and other key stakeholders to reflect on the implications of the UN Resolution for Africans and people of African descent worldwide.

Organisers say the meeting is aimed at advancing a coordinated global framework to strengthen advocacy around the Resolution and provide practical guidance for its implementation across member states.

The Resolution is described as a historic step toward acknowledging the transatlantic slave trade and addressing its lasting impact, with this conference marking one of the first high-level efforts to move it from declaration to action.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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