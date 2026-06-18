The World Bank has approved a US$300 million financing package to support Ghana's efforts to improve secondary education and phase out the double-track system in Senior High Schools by 2027.

The Ministry of Education announced the approval in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, describing the funding as a major boost to the country's education sector.

According to the ministry, the funding will support the implementation of the Transformative Secondary Education for Access, Results and Relevance for Jobs (STARR-J) Project, which is aimed at expanding access to quality secondary education, improving learning outcomes, and addressing infrastructure challenges in schools.

The ministry said the project would help tackle overcrowding and inadequate facilities in Senior High Schools, which have contributed to the introduction of the double-track system under the Free Senior High School programme.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It noted that through investments in school infrastructure, improved learning conditions, and greater efficiency within the education system, the government expects all secondary schools in the country to return to a single-track system by 2027.

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, described the project as a significant investment in Ghana's youth and future development.

He said the initiative would expand learning opportunities for students, improve conditions in schools, and ensure that secondary education is better aligned with the skills required by the job market.

Mr. Iddrisu added that the project would also help address the infrastructure deficit created by increased enrolment under the Free Senior High School policy.

The Ministry of Education expressed gratitude to the World Bank and the Ministry of Finance for their support in securing the funding.

The ministry specifically acknowledged the contributions of World Bank Country Director Robert Taliercio O'Brien, the World Bank education team, and the Ministry of Finance led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

According to the ministry, the STARR-J Project demonstrates the government's commitment to providing equitable access to quality secondary education and equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to compete in the global economy.